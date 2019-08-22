President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have assembled their forces, both within Jubilee and ODM parties for an upcoming nationwide tour. The intention of these sojourns is to popularize the BBI recommendations with the people before being put on a referendum.

The BBI is already compiling the reports of its findings and it is expected they will hand it over to both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga early next month, September.

Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju and ODM chairman John Mbadi said the tours, in which the two parties’ leadership would also participate, would help Kenyans to understand the direction the country would take based on the recommendations.

Mr Tuju said the BBI document, which will be in form of a Bill, will either be passed by Parliament or, “if it requires a referendum, the country will go that way.”

Mr Odinga is on record asking Kenyans to prepare for a referendum next year, which means that once the BBI report is ready there is a likelihood that the two leaders will use their countrywide tours to launch the campaigns for the plebiscite.

“I hope the two leaders will move around the country with the document, which says this is what we proposed and this is the direction the country should go, and this is what is going now to be reduced into a Bill,” Mr Tuju said.

DP William Ruto and his team have been opposed to the country holding a plebiscite saying it is mean only to benefit selfish politicians. DP feels once passed, the amendments will complicate his 2022 chances of being President.

It is out of this reason that his soldiers have been trashing the BBI as being a money wasting exercise in futility, that will not go anywhere. Some of his allies have even voiced support for the Punguza Mizigo Bill, by Ekuru Aukot.

