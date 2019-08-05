Politics
The Secret Plans To Ensure Interior CS Fred Matiangi Succeeds Uhuru In 2022
It has now been established there is an elaborate plan to make Interior CS Fred Matiangi president after Uhuru’s term ends in 2022. Although he has not publicly declared his interests, powerful people in government say the super CS is being groomed to take over. Matiang’i is at the center of power within Jubilee government even sometimes being delegated presidential functions.
” It is on record President Uhuru Kenyatta giving CS Matiang’i the role of supervising his colleagues in the Cabinet. He is the second president and country’s defacto Prime Minister. All these are not by design because the system has its own ways of grooming future presidents,” said a source on condition of anonymity.
Many believe the elevation of Matiang’i in the cabinet, above all his colleagues, DP William Ruto included is not a coincidence. He has proved his loyalty as well as his track record on all the ministries he has held speak for himself. His first stint in the cabinet was in 2013 after President Uhuru appointed him the CS of Information and Technology, a position he meticulously performed. He is famously remembered for moving the country from the analog era to the digital one. He would then be moved to the Education and Interior Ministries respectively all of which he successfuly performed.
Already, Matiangi has been seen actively engaging in a number of political activities in his backyard of Nyanza. Politicians from the Abagusii region have also thrown their weight behind him and are seeing a possibility of him running in 2022.
“There is a possibility that Matiang’i has presidential ambitions. There is a likelihood that he will be in the 2022 political matrix,” Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka confirmed.
The Kisii community is already marshaling troops behind the CS, which is believed to be Matiang’is strategy to first consolidate his base, then move to the other parts of the country. Already there are rumors he could be Uhuru and Raila’s preferred candidate.
News
Court Dismisses Hate Speech Case Against Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has no case to answer in a case in which he is said to have uttered inciting utterances against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga, a Milimani Court has ruled.
Delivering the ruling, Chief magistrate Francis Andayi dismissed the hate speech charges against the legislator noting that the prosecution could not authenticate the evidential video clip.
Mr Andayi also said that the prosecution could not get a translator to give the real meaning of the Kikuyu words uttered by Kuria.
“The video was purely in Kikuyu and the prosecution failed to avail a Kikuyu translator,” Andayi said.
The charges against the lawmaker who is poised to vie for the presidency in 2022 state that on September 5, 2017, at Wangige market in Kiambu county, he used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury to a person.
The legislator was arrested on September 11, 2017, after police completed the investigation but was later relaesed on a Sh300,000 bail which the court ordered be returned to him.
Kuria is said to have shared the remarks on his Facebook page. He said, “Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni ule ule. Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. One million of their votes were cancelled by four people,” read the post.
He has in the past been acquitted thrice of the same charges.
Politics
RAILA MEETS TAITA TAVETA COUNTY ASSEMBLY MEMBERS
H.E. Raila Odinga this afternoon held consultations with members of the Taita Taveta County Assembly who sought audience over the stand-off with the County’s Executive.
Mr. Odinga took the opportunity to call for an end to the adversarial relationship between county assemblies and county executives.
He also called for an end to the adversarial relationship between the National government and county governments.
At the meeting, Mr. Odinga expressed deep disappointment with the wastage and outright theft of public resources being witnessed in counties some of which is coming out in court cases currently going on.
Mr. Odinga further expressed disappointment that counties are replicating the very ills that made Kenyans call for devolution: more money going to salaries and allowances and little to development, corruption and lack of consultations.
He called for consultations to be given priority together with concern for public good. He appealed to counties to pursue the spirit of consultation as a matter of priority.
On the stand -off in Taita -Taveta, Mr. Odinga promised to send a fact-finding team to the ground after which he will convene another meeting between the Assembly and the Executive.
Going forward, Mr. Odinga said, the country has no option but to review the structure and operations of devolution to make it work better and ensure voters get value for money.
Politics
How Uhuru is Planning To Hack Charles Keter From Energy Ministry
An elaborate plan has been hatched by powerful people in State House to get rid of Energy CS Charles Keter from government.Those in the know say, CS Keter has used the energy ministry to siphon billions of cash to DP William Ruto. Of much concern is the Kenya Pipeline Corporation where CS Keter together with DP Ruto have employed hundreds of their community members.
”CS Keter is the next person in line. He has been using his position to influence operations of the Kenya Pipeline as well as KPLC. His time is now up,” said a source familiar with the plans.
Power barons have been targeting both former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and Energy CS Charles Keter. The two had been touted as DP Ruto’s strong men in government who have placed Ruto at the center of power by virtue of his influence of the two CSs. Both Energy and the Finance ministries are key in running of the country.
The elaborate plan started with Henry Rotich who has since been axed from Treasury and now all eyes are on Charles Keter. Also targeted are various heads of parastatals believed to be Ruto friendly. This operation is informed by the fact that Ruto has been using his allies in government to engage in corruption and loot public resources.
Once all Ruto’s allies have been replaced from government, the next plot will be incapacitate the DP in his operations and frustrate him to a point of leaving the government. If that happens, then real politics will now begin of making him the country’s political bogeyman. Already, Interior CS has taken over some function supposed to be performed by the DP’s office.
Politics
Ruto stands firm on Jubilee’s elaborate structures and plans
The deputy President today spoke in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches in the company of area Governor Francis Kimemia.
Dr. Ruto said Jubilee would not tire from making Kenya better and challenged those criticizing Jubilee to put forth what they had done for Kenyans.
“You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset; the orientation of the country’s politics has changed to that leaning towards development,” The deputy president added.
READ ALSO: Kakamega Man Hacking Chicken Thief to Death Arrested.
Oljoroorok MP Muchira, advised Kenyans to ignore politicians who do not have their interest at hand. He said Jubilee leaders know where the country had come from, where it is and where they would like to take it.
“The development agenda of Jubilee has to be continued smoothly even after the 2022 elections. That is why we are backing Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid,” he added.
This comes after President Kenyatta On Wednesday, said he did not care who becomes President after him during the funeral of Rahab Muhuni, the mother of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.
“It is only God who knows who will be elected and therefore time to work,” said the president.
Also present at the fundraiser were Members of Parliament Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), David Kiaraho (Olkalou), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).