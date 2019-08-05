The Secret Plans To Ensure Interior CS Fred Matiangi Succeeds Uhuru In 2022

It has now been established there is an elaborate plan to make Interior CS Fred Matiangi president after Uhuru’s term ends in 2022. Although he has not publicly declared his interests, powerful people in government say the super CS is being groomed to take over. Matiang’i is at the center of power within Jubilee government even sometimes being delegated presidential functions.

” It is on record President Uhuru Kenyatta giving CS Matiang’i the role of supervising his colleagues in the Cabinet. He is the second president and country’s defacto Prime Minister. All these are not by design because the system has its own ways of grooming future presidents,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

Many believe the elevation of Matiang’i in the cabinet, above all his colleagues, DP William Ruto included is not a coincidence. He has proved his loyalty as well as his track record on all the ministries he has held speak for himself. His first stint in the cabinet was in 2013 after President Uhuru appointed him the CS of Information and Technology, a position he meticulously performed. He is famously remembered for moving the country from the analog era to the digital one. He would then be moved to the Education and Interior Ministries respectively all of which he successfuly performed.

Already, Matiangi has been seen actively engaging in a number of political activities in his backyard of Nyanza. Politicians from the Abagusii region have also thrown their weight behind him and are seeing a possibility of him running in 2022.

“There is a possibility that Matiang’i has presidential ambitions. There is a likelihood that he will be in the 2022 political matrix,” Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka confirmed.

The Kisii community is already marshaling troops behind the CS, which is believed to be Matiang’is strategy to first consolidate his base, then move to the other parts of the country. Already there are rumors he could be Uhuru and Raila’s preferred candidate.