The Obama Who Wants To Run For Kibra MP Seat To Replace Ken Okoth

A US law graduate and an official at the Kibera Law Courts, William Ojijo Obama is planning to throw his hat in the already crowded ring of contestants positioning themselves to be the area MP. Obama, who is born and raised in Kibra says the seat belongs to residents of Kibra and not outsiders, that his decision to run has been informed by the urgency to stop the many strangers who have declared their intention to be the area MP.

“I have decided to join the race because I am shocked by how things are happening. I am seeing outsiders crowding Kibera on the ground that they want to succeed former MP Ken Okoth, I want to say that I am in the race to stay,” he said.

The lawyer says he will be contesting on an ODM ticket and was in consultations with other contestants to find a better way to handle the nominations issue amicably in conjunction with the ODM Party. He believes he is best suited to capture the seat and has vowed to use the law to solve Kibra’s problems.

“Already I am in frequent communications with my colleagues from the ODM so that we all get assured that the nominations will be free and fair, I will be contesting on an ODM ticket. The problem facing Kibera can be easily get solved by law, education, justice, and consultations. Many of our young kids have been subjected to torture and discrimination. I think I am in a position to fix this,” he added.

The Kibra seat has attracted a number of aspirants including Eliud Owalo, Edwin Sifuna, Elizabeth Ongoro, Ochieng Jera, Imran Okoth among others.