Politics Ruto must listen to Atwoli if he wants to ascend to power come 2022! Atwoli says More Videos William Ruto Chases Journalists covering his event! ‘I DIDN’T COME HERE to address you Fresh Farm Produce in Minneapolis sold by Immigrants MP Apologizes Over Tribal Remarks Against Luo Community. DARING BISHOP SPILLS TRUTH SHOCKING UHURU “HANDSHAKE WON’T HELP KENYA” [VIDEO] Share Tweet Published 1 hour ago on August 11, 2019 By Gutwa Benard Ruto must listen to Atwoli if he wants to ascend to power come 2022! Atwoli says Related Topics: Continue Reading Advertisement Click to comment