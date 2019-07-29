Politics
RAILA MEETS TAITA TAVETA COUNTY ASSEMBLY MEMBERS
H.E. Raila Odinga this afternoon held consultations with members of the Taita Taveta County Assembly who sought audience over the stand-off with the County’s Executive.
Mr. Odinga took the opportunity to call for an end to the adversarial relationship between county assemblies and county executives.
He also called for an end to the adversarial relationship between the National government and county governments.
At the meeting, Mr. Odinga expressed deep disappointment with the wastage and outright theft of public resources being witnessed in counties some of which is coming out in court cases currently going on.
Mr. Odinga further expressed disappointment that counties are replicating the very ills that made Kenyans call for devolution: more money going to salaries and allowances and little to development, corruption and lack of consultations.
He called for consultations to be given priority together with concern for public good. He appealed to counties to pursue the spirit of consultation as a matter of priority.
On the stand -off in Taita -Taveta, Mr. Odinga promised to send a fact-finding team to the ground after which he will convene another meeting between the Assembly and the Executive.
Going forward, Mr. Odinga said, the country has no option but to review the structure and operations of devolution to make it work better and ensure voters get value for money.
How Uhuru is Planning Hack Charles Keter From Energy Ministry
An elaborate plan has been hatched by powerful people in State House to get rid of Energy CS Charles Keter from government.Those in the know say, CS Keter has used the energy ministry to siphon billions of cash to DP William Ruto. Of much concern is the Kenya Pipeline Corporation where CS Keter together with DP Ruto have employed hundreds of their community members.
”CS Keter is the next person in line. He has been using his position to influence operations of the Kenya Pipeline as well as KPLC. His time is now up,” said a source familiar with the plans.
Power barons have been targeting both former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and Energy CS Charles Keter. The two had been touted as DP Ruto’s strong men in government who have placed Ruto at the center of power by virtue of his influence of the two CSs. Both Energy and the Finance ministries are key in running of the country.
The elaborate plan started with Henry Rotich who has since been axed from Treasury and now all eyes are on Charles Keter. Also targeted are various heads of parastatals believed to be Ruto friendly. This operation is informed by the fact that Ruto has been using his allies in government to engage in corruption and loot public resources.
Once all Ruto’s allies have been replaced from government, the next plot will be incapacitate the DP in his operations and frustrate him to a point of leaving the government. If that happens, then real politics will now begin of making him the country’s political bogeyman. Already, Interior CS has taken over some function supposed to be performed by the DP’s office.
Ruto stands firm on Jubilee’s elaborate structures and plans
The deputy President today spoke in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches in the company of area Governor Francis Kimemia.
Dr. Ruto said Jubilee would not tire from making Kenya better and challenged those criticizing Jubilee to put forth what they had done for Kenyans.
“You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset; the orientation of the country’s politics has changed to that leaning towards development,” The deputy president added.
Oljoroorok MP Muchira, advised Kenyans to ignore politicians who do not have their interest at hand. He said Jubilee leaders know where the country had come from, where it is and where they would like to take it.
“The development agenda of Jubilee has to be continued smoothly even after the 2022 elections. That is why we are backing Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid,” he added.
This comes after President Kenyatta On Wednesday, said he did not care who becomes President after him during the funeral of Rahab Muhuni, the mother of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.
“It is only God who knows who will be elected and therefore time to work,” said the president.
Also present at the fundraiser were Members of Parliament Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), David Kiaraho (Olkalou), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).
EACC launch Kiambu Governor’s Arrest after County officials arrested
The search for Waititu was launched on Friday night when the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji directed the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to arrest and charge him and others over a Sh588 million scandal
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating allegations of irregular procurement of a tender for the upgrading of various gravel roads in Kiambu county, awarded to M/s Testimony Enterprises Ltd worth Sh588 million during the financial year 2017/2018.
The EACC said it has evidence that Mr Waititu bought and most of the properties including Delta hotel in Nairobi were obtained from funds acquired corruptly.
Waititu denies all allegations leveled against him, in recent interviews the Kiambu Governor insists that all property said to have been acquired through proceeds of crime were bought long before he became a Governor.
Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) today arrested three other county officials identified as Joyce Ng’ina Musyoka, Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe and Charles Chege Mbuthia over alleged graft in Kiambu County.
Others to be arrested are his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u, Lucas Waihenya, and tender evaluation committee members Zakary Njenga Mbugua, Anselm Gachukia, and Samuel Muigai.
Rest in peace Mr. Ken Okoth!
Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth has passed away today in Nairobi Hospital aged 41. The legislator who has been fighting Colo-rectal cancer for a while now succumbed at around 5 p.m this evening.
Okoth had left the country to seek treatment in France where he stayed for five months and came back just two weeks ago. By the time he was leaving the country to seek treatment, Mr. Okoth had been diagnosed with stage 4 Colo-rectal cancer also known as bowel and colon cancer.
According to his brother Imran Okoth, the legislator was fine until yesterday when he was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital. He was admitted at the same hospital at around 5:00 p.m yesterday but his condition worsened this morning, after which he was admitted to the ICU.
Mr. Okoth’s body has been transported to the Lee funeral home as the family starts making his burial arrangements.
Mr. Okoth has been eulogized by many leaders among them Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Kipchumba Murkomen, Chief Justice David Maraga, Governor Hassan Joho and, the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Fare thee well Ken!
