Gideon Moi On The Offensive, Hosts Rift Valley Leaders In His Kabarnet Home To Lock Out Ruto in 2022

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi on Sunday afternoon hosted a large delegation of Rift Valley leaders to strategize on 2022. This was the first among a series of lined up activities by the KANU leader in coming days. The meeting was attended by the retired President Moi, Senator Moi, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Moiben MP Sila Tiren, Nominated MP Wilson Sossion and Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat. Also in attendance were former MPs Zakayo Cheruiyot, Musa Sirma, Frankline Bett, former Governor Isaac Ruto, Businessman Bundotich Buzeki and Tiaty MP William Kamket.

2022 politics was at the center of the discussions mainly focusing on ways KANU and Chama Cha Mashinani, headed by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto can work together towards 2022. Also, the situation of peace in Kerio Valley was part of the discussions and the leaders are are expected to make a visit in the area in coming days. Welfare of Rift Valley farmers was also discussed with the leaders looking for ways to have government fully pay maize farmers.

Senator Gideon Moi and DP William Ruto have a long standing political rivalry which spans years. The rivalry was at its peak in 2016 when Ruto tried to force the younger Moi to dissolve his party, like other smaller parties to join Jubilee Party. Since then, the two have not been seeing eye to eye, something which has played severally in the public eye. Rivalry between the two is also being made worse by the fact that President Uhuru Kenyatta is closer to the Moi family than Ruto.

