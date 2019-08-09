Four President’s Expected In Kisumu To Open The New Port Conceived By Raila

On Thursday next week will be a big day for Raila Odinga as one of his brainchild projects after the handshake comes to life. Four presidents from East Africa are set to launch the Sh3 billion Kisumu port, one of the biggest projects initiated in Western Kenya after the handshake. President Uhuru pumped in billions in the Port revitalization after an appeal by Raila Odinga.

The revitalization of the 3B Port started this year January and it has been seven months of continuous work ever since. There have been visits along the way, by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to supervise the construction works as well as monitor the entire project to ensure it is not behind schedule.

At the opening, four presidents are expected to be in attendance. They are President Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Felix Tshisekedi (Congo) and John Magufuli (Tanzania). President Magufuli and President Tsisekedi are Raila’s close friends.

Equipment have already been installed by the KPA and it is all systems go ahead of the opening. KPA managing director Daniel Manduku said Thursday the port will initially create between 100 and 200 direct jobs when officially opened.

“We are ready and all the equipment needed is on site. The construction is complete and we are just doing the final touches. It will be a big day for Kisumu as well as the entire country” said Manduku.

Nyanza politicians are happy with the project terming it one of the biggest fruits of the handshake.

“We are happy with the speed at which this project, among others, is moving. This is a clear testament of what the handshake between the President and the Prime Minister has done,” said MP Opiyo Wandayi.

“ This is one of the major projects that will not only open up the entire western region but will create employment for the thousands of youths and increase trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries,” he added.

