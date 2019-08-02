News
Court Dismisses Hate Speech Case Against Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has no case to answer in a case in which he is said to have uttered inciting utterances against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga, a Milimani Court has ruled.
Delivering the ruling, Chief magistrate Francis Andayi dismissed the hate speech charges against the legislator noting that the prosecution could not authenticate the evidential video clip.
Mr Andayi also said that the prosecution could not get a translator to give the real meaning of the Kikuyu words uttered by Kuria.
Read: Ruto Tells Off Uhuru for the first time, over 2022 Politics
“The video was purely in Kikuyu and the prosecution failed to avail a Kikuyu translator,” Andayi said.
The charges against the lawmaker who is poised to vie for the presidency in 2022 state that on September 5, 2017, at Wangige market in Kiambu county, he used abusive words that were intended to cause physical injury to a person.
The legislator was arrested on September 11, 2017, after police completed the investigation but was later relaesed on a Sh300,000 bail which the court ordered be returned to him.
Read Also: Thief Tenders Apology after Finding No Cash in a Church
Kuria is said to have shared the remarks on his Facebook page. He said, “Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni ule ule. Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. One million of their votes were cancelled by four people,” read the post.
He has in the past been acquitted thrice of the same charges.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Police Hunting For Politician Following Sh100 Million Fake Cash Discovery In Home
Police are looking for a politician after a raid on his house at Elgon View Estate led to the discovery of fake local and foreign currency worth Sh100 million.
The politician has been identified as Peter Sitati who in the last general election unsuccessfully vied for Webuye West parliamentary seat.
Read: Trump starts ICE Deportations on Sunday fearing he might lose Election
The home was raided after an unidentified woman filed a complaint accusing Sitati of conning her of Sh600,000.
Sitati is said to have had a female accomplice who is also missing.
During the raid, the property caretaker was arrested.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
High School Students Arrested After Fond Drunk and in Possession of Bhang.
At least 20 students have been arrested in Machakos County for having been in possession of bhang and behaving indecently while drunk.
The impromptu search was instigated by the area chief which led to the discovery of 24 rolls of bhang and bottles of second generation alcohol.
Additional information indicated that the students had the recurring behavior of acting rowdy in public, drinking and smoking different substances.
READ ALSO: Sonko- Passaris War Reignited as He is Summoned by Anti-Graft Body.
The neighbors then took the mandate upon themselves and tipped the police on their whereabouts hence their arrest.
It is a holiday season where schools are on break for holidays.
This opportunity some students misuse and engage in indecent activities that put their education and future at risk.
Some of the students were still in their school uniforms, a mistake that later linked them to their various schools.
READ ALSO: Why would Sonko be the one to announce that Okoth had a baby with Nairobi’s Jubilee nominated MP
The parents of the students were notified as well as their schools, with majority of them confessing to have fallen into peer pressure.
Although they are still in the police cells to be charged tomorrow, the police officers issued a warning against school going students who engage in illegal activities during school holidays.
The warning was stern with promises of not sparing anyone if caught.
Ideally, the people responsible to have sold drugs and alcohol to the students were arrested for selling to underage school going children.
The public were also asked to report any activities involving children especially students in a bid to save their education.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Ugali Row Leads to Father’s Death.
Another case of food scramble has arose in a village in Kakamega County where a man hacked his elderly father to death after they disagreed over a plate of ugali.
The war is suspected to have ensued in the night where the two were expected to have their evening meal before the disagreement arose.
READ ALSO: Sonko- Passaris War Reignited as He is Summoned by Anti-Graft Body.
The son resorted to using a hoe where he attacked the elderly father, hacked him severally until he succumbed.
Immediately after gaining his senses, he noticed the father was unconscious and fled the scene of the action.
According to the villagers, the war had started way before and was not fully due to food row.
According to one immediate neighbor the man had earlier dug a grave in the family compound after they disagreed earlier in the year.
He had threatened to kill the father and bury him during the initial disagreement.
READ ALSO: Why would Sonko be the one to announce that Okoth had a baby with Nairobi’s Jubilee nominated MP
The suspect although still on the run, a manhunt has been set to capture him and get him charged.
The police Commander of the area Robert Mukau said that they were notified and aware of the incident, adding that they are still looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure the suspect is caught and charged for the heinous acts he has done,” said the Police Boss.
The family of the deceased is mourning the death of their father, with the elder brother narrating that the suspect had been involved in suspicious dealings from the beginning of the year.
The body has since been transferred to the nearest Referral Hospital for preservation, with the family still in utter shock.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Sonko- Passaris War Reignited as He is Summoned by Anti-Graft Body.
A month after the Madaraka Day public outburst, Sonko has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the alleged unpaid allowances for the trip the Woman Representative took to New York.
The summon details questioning of the utterances made by the governor that were believed to be tarnishing and tainted the image of his colleague, the Woman Representative.
According to the EACC, the governor is expected to issue and record a statement regarding the happenings that took place at Pumwani Grounds during the Madaraka Day Celebrations.
READ ALSO: Why would Sonko be the one to announce that Okoth had a baby with Nairobi’s Jubilee nominated MP
In the ensued war, Passaris made some accusations about the Governor including failure to support her projects and shutting down her progress towards development and delivering services to Kenyans.
The Governor in an attempt to defend himself retaliated and made absurd utterances that ended up attacking the Woman Rep’s personal life.
Passaris left the celebration before it was completed and took the war to social media where everyone had their own entitled opinion.
Days later, the Governor was called for an interview in one of the leading TV stations in the country that saw to the interview cut shot due to indecency of utterances and use of language that was demeaning.
Passaris thereafter promised to sue the governor before they again appeared in public smiling and in a jovial mood.
According to Governor Sonko, he acknowledged the EACC summon and offered to step down in case found guilty of graft ad any other cases surrounding him.
The statement read, “In the event that I have a case before the law, I am willing to step down and let the EACC complete and determine the matter”
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.