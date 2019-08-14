Aden Duale Vows To Retire From Politics If Ruto Becomes President

National Assembly’s majority leader Aden Duale has vowed to retire from politics once Ruto becomes president in 2022.

The Garissa Township MP insisted on his retirement during a political show in one of the local media stations, Citizen TV. He categorically stated that he would resign and serve as a State House clerk under president William Ruto.

“I have said in the past and I will always say that I will retire from politics if William Ruto becomes the president of the Republic of Kenya. This means I can even serve as a clerk in State House,” said Duale.

He further affirmed his support towards Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, amidst allegations of breaking ranks with the self-proclaimed hustler from the village of Sugoi.

“The Deputy President is a very strong politician. He is not the kind of politician you can consider abandoning. I will strongly support him come 2022. Everyone will support him including the Jubilee party leader. Jubilee is still united and is even more united than it was in 2017,” he said.

Duale also dismissed rumours of Jubilee Party fronting another possible successor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, insisting that the battle for the much-coveted seat will be between two horses, DP William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Amollo Odinga.

He dismissed other contenders as jokers with no clear mission and vision.