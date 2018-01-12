Parents Curse President Uhuru Kenyatta and planning for Mass protests over fees. It’s a terrible start of the Year for President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto because their manifesto and promises to Kenyans has had a knee jerk start due to the failure by the Education Ministry to offer free Secondary Education as earlier promised during the Electioneering period of 2017.

Parents from different parts of Kenya have turned their wrath and cursed President Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto for duping them to vote for them and later renege on their promises. Some are contemplating mass protests to force the government to implement the promise for free Secondary Education.

A concerned parent from Central province who does not want to be named because of this sensitive matter told our reporters that this will mark the end of Uhuru and Ruto’s presidency if the go ahead to plan and then execute the mass protests across the Country.

We are planning a 2-Million-man match to state house to force President Uhuru Kenyatta to implement what he promised us. We are not kids to be lied to we need them to offer free secondary education if not they will see us in Nairobi and in Education offices across the Country to push for our rights.

These people have been telling us that we are together (Tuko Pamoja) a common election motto,but it seems they were only interested in our votes but not services to us another parent quipped.

The most affected ones are new entrants into the secondary Education system who thought that the Government would pay for their Children’s education from form one to form four, but later were shocked when they were turned away with their shopping when they failed to pay for the first term’s fees.

KDRTV’s spot checks across the Country learnt that most parents in various schools were not ready for the shocking news awaiting them.

It will be a herculean task for the President and his deputy to convince parents to abandon their anger and contemplated mass action because the parents need them held accountable. The economic situation in Kenya is very volatile and needs goodwill and support across the Country to ensure that the Jubilee Government fulfills its promises to the electorate.