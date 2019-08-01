Why would Sonko be the one to announce that Okoth had a baby with Nairobi’s Jubilee nominated MP

The drama surrounding the raid of city tycoon Jimmy Wanjigi’s properties is not over, it has rolled over today Morning when 42 Recce squad officers stormed the compound.With reports reaching us earlier indicating that police have surrounded the National Super Alliance financier’s Muthaiga home in preparation to force their way in.

In what looks like a well-organised operation, Recce Squad officers have now taken charge and a could be seen manning the outside of the home since morning in a bid to apprehend Wanjigi.From sources,it is believed that Wanjigi is holding night meetings with National Super Alliance strategists.

Police are not relenting in their efforts to nab the mysterious businessman after the news reached them.

Jimmy Wanjigi is a besieged man. A very besieged man. Whatever gods that he has annoyed, have put out a bounty on him and the results are absolutely scary for anyone who wants to mess with those gods.

Senior police officers from several security agencies in Kenya surrounded Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home in Kiambu county and worked around the clock to attempt to arrest him. They have vowed not to leave the premises until they have information of what always transpires at night there.Media is not allowed in compound nor any photo allowed to be taken.

It is also believed that NASA is set to invite big Names of politicians from Africa to attend the inauguration on 30th.Its also proved that Wanjigi sword from Uhuru will be used during the swearing in.

UHURU SOLD SWORD OF POWER TO WANJIGI?

It’s alleged that Uhuru Kenyatta during his first term in office traded the symbolic sword, an instrument of power to symbolize authority over the defense forces to Jimmy Wanjigi for 50 billion.

According to the allegations, the word was security for such a heavy loan that was hugely dispensed in the 2013 campaigns and bribes that got the fraudulent win sail through at the Supreme Court.

In 2013,it’s alleged that more than 2 million votes were added to Uhuru’s tally and it is believed that it was a terribly costly affair with certain players banking hundreds of millions to play along.

After his re-election, Uhuru reneged on all the agreements entered into with Jimmy Wanjigi including failing to repay the loaned amount. Wanjigi is said to have refused to return the sword under any circumstances.

During the siege at Jimmy Wanjigi’s house in which Raila personally intervened, our sources say the police were actually trying to locate the sword at the home but failed to get it.