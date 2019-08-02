Opinion
Why Anne Thumbi’s 5-year-old ‘illicit’ son with Ken Okoth has turned out to be the ‘cornerstone’ that builders had despised
A court in Nairobi has this evening adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the European wife of the late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, his secret lover, which has unlocked the stalemate that had thrown the interment of the MP this Weekend off-balance.
In the consent seen by MKN, Monica and Thumbi have agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of Jayden Baraka Okoth, the latter’s son who she claim she sired with the late MP.
The two have also agreed that five-year-old Jayden be allowed to participate in the funeral arrangements.
Thumbi had moved to court during Okoth’s memorial service at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Thursday seeking to have the burial of her secret lover stopped until the controversy surrounding Jayden’s paternity is resolved.
Thumbi, a nominated MCA at Nairobi County Assembly, had sued Okoth’s mother, Angeline, his widow Monica, and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.
The court immediately stopped Okoth’s burial pending the hearing and determination of the case. However, leaders who spoke after the ‘unexpected’ news broke led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, while rebuking the Judiciary, appealed to Ken’s family to seek an out of court settlement to avoid ‘shaming’ the ‘humble and uncontroversial’ MP in death.
Before the infamous court order that would have seen Ken’s burial delayed for weeks, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had strongly asserted that Jayden Baraka was the MP’s one and only child, noting that if he didn’t see to it that the 5-year-old boy is recognized by Ken’s family, “I would be betraying my very close friend Ken”.
Seems the much taunted uncontroversial nature of the MP continues to work for him even in death.
Opinion
Why would Sonko be the one to announce that Okoth had a baby with Nairobi’s Jubilee nominated MP
Ni utoto ama idleness? Did Okoth mention Sonko to be the one to do that in his will too?
Or is it his job as Governor of Nairobi? Did Okoth or Okoth’s family refuse to acknowledge his son?
Ni nini mbaya na watu baada ya kumeza panadol extra?
Kiherehere miiiiiiingi ya nini with someone’s private life?
Am sure Okoth had a robust plan for his son and one of them was not to be aired in public.
Opinion
Are police planning to raid Jimmy Wanjigi’s home again?
Impending raid on Jimmy Wanjigi home
The drama surrounding the raid of city tycoon Jimmy Wanjigi’s properties is not over, it has rolled over today Morning when 42 Recce squad officers stormed the compound.With reports reaching us earlier indicating that police have surrounded the National Super Alliance financier’s Muthaiga home in preparation to force their way in.
In what looks like a well-organised operation, Recce Squad officers have now taken charge and a could be seen manning the outside of the home since morning in a bid to apprehend Wanjigi.From sources,it is believed that Wanjigi is holding night meetings with National Super Alliance strategists.
Police are not relenting in their efforts to nab the mysterious businessman after the news reached them.
Jimmy Wanjigi is a besieged man. A very besieged man. Whatever gods that he has annoyed, have put out a bounty on him and the results are absolutely scary for anyone who wants to mess with those gods.
Senior police officers from several security agencies in Kenya surrounded Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home in Kiambu county and worked around the clock to attempt to arrest him. They have vowed not to leave the premises until they have information of what always transpires at night there.Media is not allowed in compound nor any photo allowed to be taken.
It is also believed that NASA is set to invite big Names of politicians from Africa to attend the inauguration on 30th.Its also proved that Wanjigi sword from Uhuru will be used during the swearing in.
UHURU SOLD SWORD OF POWER TO WANJIGI?
It’s alleged that Uhuru Kenyatta during his first term in office traded the symbolic sword, an instrument of power to symbolize authority over the defense forces to Jimmy Wanjigi for 50 billion.
According to the allegations, the word was security for such a heavy loan that was hugely dispensed in the 2013 campaigns and bribes that got the fraudulent win sail through at the Supreme Court.
In 2013,it’s alleged that more than 2 million votes were added to Uhuru’s tally and it is believed that it was a terribly costly affair with certain players banking hundreds of millions to play along.
After his re-election, Uhuru reneged on all the agreements entered into with Jimmy Wanjigi including failing to repay the loaned amount. Wanjigi is said to have refused to return the sword under any circumstances.
During the siege at Jimmy Wanjigi’s house in which Raila personally intervened, our sources say the police were actually trying to locate the sword at the home but failed to get it.
Opinion
REVEALED: Jubilee’s Next Plan of Action After Nairobi Deputy Governor’s Resignation
Following the unsuspected announcement of resignation by the Nairobi County’s Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe, Jubilee Party leaders are making efforts to try and mend the relationship between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Igathe who announced that he would be resigning from City Hall as from the 31st January.
For instance, the Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria on Sunday confirmed that together with Senator Johnson Sakaja and other Nairobi Jubilee County leaders, they would be trying to bring together Sonko and Igathe. However, Kuria disapproved Igathe’s resignation calling on him to realise that the deputy governor’s office is a political post, hence, he should be thick-skinned.
“The deputy governor post is still a political office. It may be filled by a technocrat but it is still a political office that needs the kind of navigation and suaveness like any other position. I have a lot of respect for Polycarp Igathe but I don’t support what he did. Don’t expect roses in politics, When someone is picking a political position, he should be ready to handle it. Don’t expect to be greeted with a bunch of flowers. You should be aware that Sonko is the governor and he calls the shots,” Kuria said.
Consequently, Kuria noted that the resignation of Mr. Igathe was a big blow to Jubilee, considering the ruling party regards the Capital as its key political zone having clinched it from the opposition. “I’d tell them (Sonko and Igathe) to subject themselves to the bigger goal that is serving the people of Nairobi. We have had five wasted years this is not the time to fight because we are still celebrating the fact that the county of Nairobi is in the hands of Jubilee,” Kuria continued.
Following the silence of law on the replacement of a deputy governor, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen is now working on legislative proposals that could enable a Governor appoint a new deputy should the one in office resign, die or be incapacitated making sure the current political crisis is taken care of.
On the contrary, Nairobi County Assembly Majority Abdi Guyo refuted Kuria’s view, saying County Assembly Members would be seeking to meet Sonko and Igathe to seek a solution. “The resignation of Igathe was definitely unexpected to us as Jubilee but as per the law this will not deter the governor from executing his mandate. I have spoken with the deputy governor and we have agreed we will have a meeting together with the governor and try and resolve this issue,” said Guyo.
With President Uhuru Kenyatta and top Jubilee leaders including Secretary General Raphael Tuju, returning back to the country on Sunday from South Africa, a process is expected to be initiated with the aim aim of bringing the governor and his Deputy together and avoid a political embarrassment following the divide.
Opinion
NOW OR NEVER: NASA Legislators Sign Affidavit Supporting Raila’s Swearing In With Strict Conditions To Those Against.
NASA MPs have signed an affidavit in support of Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s swearing-in as the people’s president and deputy president respectively following campaign four MPs had launched earlier to weed out moles and colleagues who were not in support of the swearing-in plan.
Apparently, the four MPs calling themselves Tangaza Msimamo Team, led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, said they were targeting over 100 lawmakers to make a commitment to support Raila’s swearing-in scheduled for January 30. The legislators, the other three are ODM director of Political Affairs and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, his Makueni counterpart Dan Maanzo and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, promised to ensure the swearing-in of Raila and Kalonzo does not fail.
According to the affidavit, MPs and senators should acknowledge they understand the Constitution and fully support people’s assemblies. They are also expected recognize Raila and Kalonzo as the president and deputy of the People’s Republic. “I recognize Raila and Kalonzo as president and deputy president of the People’s Republic having been duly elected by the people of Kenya in exercise of their sovereign power granted under the Constitution of Kenya (2010),” part of the affidavit read.
Similarly the affidavit reveals that the servers contained the actual, accurate and final results of the Presidential Elections during the August 8, 2017 showpiece. “Had the IEBC complied with the Supreme Court’s orders and opened the servers, those results would have shown the winner of the presidential election was Raila,” the affidavit says.
On the same note, Malala said they would ask governors and the coalition’s principal to also sign the affidavit after MPs and senators were done, to ensure everyone’s commitment to the plan was absolute. “We want to make sure before we get to the eventual date, we have brought everybody on board. We also want to know who is with us and who is not,” said Malala.
Osotsi insisted loyalty remained key to the success of NASA’s agenda. He said they would ask parties affiliated to NASA to discipline those who do not sign the affidavit and will be accused of failing to support the coalition’s course. “If you are a true NASA supporter and was elected on the same coalition, then you must either toe the line or ship out. There is no two ways about it. It is about time we brought unity and a sense of purpose in parties and coalition,” Osotsi said.
Despite that NASA leadership has insisted that they do not recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto; last week, Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka differed with NASA and said although they have issues with how the presidential election was handled, President Kenyatta was legally in office. Onyonka said they did not agree with plans by NASA members to swear in Raila and Kalonzo. “Uhuru was sworn in according to the Constitution. I have no problem with those who want Raila as people’s president but I know Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta as president of Kenya,” the MP said.