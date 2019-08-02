Why Anne Thumbi’s 5-year-old ‘illicit’ son with Ken Okoth has turned out to be the ‘cornerstone’ that builders had despised

A court in Nairobi has this evening adopted a consent signed by Monica Okoth, the European wife of the late Kibra MP, and Anne Thumbi, his secret lover, which has unlocked the stalemate that had thrown the interment of the MP this Weekend off-balance.

In the consent seen by MKN, Monica and Thumbi have agreed that a DNA test be undertaken to confirm the paternity of Jayden Baraka Okoth, the latter’s son who she claim she sired with the late MP.

The two have also agreed that five-year-old Jayden be allowed to participate in the funeral arrangements.

READ ALSO:

Thumbi had moved to court during Okoth’s memorial service at Moi Girls, Nairobi on Thursday seeking to have the burial of her secret lover stopped until the controversy surrounding Jayden’s paternity is resolved.

Thumbi, a nominated MCA at Nairobi County Assembly, had sued Okoth’s mother, Angeline, his widow Monica, and the Lee Funeral Home as the first, second and third defendants, respectively.

The court immediately stopped Okoth’s burial pending the hearing and determination of the case. However, leaders who spoke after the ‘unexpected’ news broke led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, while rebuking the Judiciary, appealed to Ken’s family to seek an out of court settlement to avoid ‘shaming’ the ‘humble and uncontroversial’ MP in death.

Before the infamous court order that would have seen Ken’s burial delayed for weeks, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had strongly asserted that Jayden Baraka was the MP’s one and only child, noting that if he didn’t see to it that the 5-year-old boy is recognized by Ken’s family, “I would be betraying my very close friend Ken”.

Seems the much taunted uncontroversial nature of the MP continues to work for him even in death.

This post does not represent KDRTV. Originally from