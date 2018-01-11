IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL IT IS OVER! Ranguma Back To Court Once Again Appealing Over NYONG’O’S VICTORY.

A week after the High Court upheld Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s victory in the August 8, 2017 poll, former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling of the high court that dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.

Apparently, Mr. Ranguma through his lawyer Richard Onsongo, filed a notice of appeal at the Appellate Court in Kisumu citing dissatisfaction with the judgement that was delivered on January 3rd, 2018 by Kisumu High Judge Justice David Majanja.

According to sources Mr. Osongo after filing the notice of appeal, said they will proceed to serve the advocates of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, adding that a team of advocates would soon craft the grounds of appeal which they intend to argue at the appellate.

On the same note, Ranguma’s legal team says they expect to file the grounds and records of appeal by next week relative to the timeliness according to the rules of appeal and wait for directions from the court on the date of hearing. The case dismissed was filed by Ranguma opposing the win of Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o as governor citing irregularities in the elections.

However, Justice Majanja upheld the victory for Governor Nyong’o and dismissed the petition filed by Ranguma with costs for lack of evidence, where he was fined a sum five millions shillings . “The significant and substantial numbers of instances cited in the petition were not proved. I have already dealt with the issue of voting, counting, tallying, collation and transmission of the results elsewhere and I find and hold that the petitioner has not proved that the election results were interfered with or manipulated in the manner suggested by the petitioner or in a manner that would lead me to invalidate the elections, ” read the ruling.

It is yet to be established whether the case will be scheduled for hearing as well as the outcome if at all it will be contrary to Justice Majanja’s.