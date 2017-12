NASA chief Raila Odinga has reassured his supporters that his bid to be sworn in as president is still on. While speaking St Peters Nyamira parish, Mr Odinga called for patience from his supporters. “My supporters should not panic, I am soon going to take the oath. I feel your concern”, he reassured.

Additionally claimed that everywhere he goes he is given a bible as a sign of impatience with his people who want him sworn in as soon as possible. “That is why everywhere I go you always give me a Bible to take oath. Let us be patient and wait for the right time,” he said.

Consequently, the National Super Alliance chief said that 2018 will be the year of freeing Kenyans from all forms of injustice imposed on them by the Jubilee government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. “As Nasa, we are confident at reclaiming our stolen victory. Those who think that we will forget and move on should wake up from their slumber as we will fight for our victory,” he added.

Nonetheless, Odinga urged Kenyans not to give up because he is sure that 2018 has luck and freedom from oppression. “The new year is very dear to us as it holds a lot of luck to most Kenyans who have been oppressed by the dictatorial government”, he noted.

As far as the Attorney General Githu Muigai’s early warning that swearing himself in is treason and punishable by death, Odinga said that he is not doing anything illegal but following the constitution to the letter adding that he won the August 8 presidential election which was nullified by the Supreme court of Kenya.

On the same note, Siaya Senator James Orengo, expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will become President in 2018 after the Jubilee government is thrown out of office where he asked the church not to cower while Kenyans are being oppressed. “Uhuru will be taken down by Nasa, which will provide Kenyans with good leadership headed by Raila Odinga,” he said.

Despite the postponement of the swearing in that has been highly anticipated, it appears that this time round, the NASA leader is determined to be sworn in as promised.