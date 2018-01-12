I Have No Hand in Your Woes. Ken Lusaka Gets Himself Out of Wamalwa’s Imminent Sacking.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka has come out to deny he is behind the woes befalling Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who is facing possible sacking from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet following the fact that he was not retained nor named to take another docket.

Sources reveal that, Lusaka has addressed allegations from a section of leaders from the western region that he has caused Wamalwa’s probable sacking as he seeks to dominate the western region.

However according to the Senates speaker, in his 28 years as a civil servant he has never wished anyone bad luck and has always advocated for unity among the Luhya nation and indeed Kenya as a whole. So there could be nothing special in Wamalwa which could change his humanity. “I have never used my proximity to power to fight anyone for any reason whatsoever. I have instead used it to build the capacity of our people and harness the resources of our community. My record can be checked throughout my 28 years of public service, a signature of dedication and humility,” Lusaka said defensively.

Apparently, the allegations against him come a few months after he bragged how became the senior-most and powerful politician from western Kenya in the Jubilee government despite losing his governorship seat to Wycliffe Wangamati which made the leaders doubt his intervention in Wamalwa’s woes.

According to the cabinet secretaries appointment by the President, Wamalwa was among the 13 cabinet secretaries whom Uhuru left out in his fresh list as he retained only six from the previous cabinet who include Fred Matiangí, James Macharia, Henry Rotich, Najib Balala, Charles Keter and Joe Mucheru; similarly adding Keriako Tobiko, Ukur Yattan and John Munyes to the list.

In the mean time, a section of Jubilee MPs from the western region has threatened to ditch the Jubilee party for the opposition coalition Wamalwa is sacked as a cabinet Secretary whereby the MPs arguing that Wamalwa remains their key point-man from the region and should be retained in Uhuru’s second administration.