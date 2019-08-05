News
Woman Kills Self After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.
A woman in Naivasha has committed suicide after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at Kenyatta National Hospital.
The woman, Purity Muthoni in her early 40s is a mother of two who had been ailing and seeking treatment from different hospitals before the diagnosis revealed she had breast cancer.
It is believed that she had identified some grown lumps in one of her breasts and the doctors advised it would disappear after medications and treatment.
However, the state got worse and she opted to get checked at KNH where she was found to have breast cancer.
READ ALSO: Justice Ojwang Declared Innocent By Tribunal Over Misconduct and Incompetence Allegations.
According to the sister, the woman was diagnosed at KNH, after which she traveled to her place in order to rest and absorb the shocking state that she found herself in.
The sister was a farm worker in one of the flower farms in Naivasha.
After the sister had left for work, she proceeded to hang herself as she could not live with the shocking revelation.
The sister found her lifeless body hanging from the roof and screamed before the neighbors alerted the police.
One of her neighbors confessed that she had earlier vowed in secrecy to kill herself in case the lumps turned out to be cancerous.
The incident has been affirmed by the area OCPD Samuel Waweru who added that the body had already been transferred to Naivasha Mortuary.
Cancer has been a menace in the country, and according to former agricultural Committee Chairman John Mututho, consumption of non-biodegradable foods was the cause.
Ideally,the recent expose on read meat and mercury in sugar ascertained that the types of food Kenyans consume are not healthy as they are stuffed with chemicals that play a big role in causing cancer.
Majority of people are often not prepared psychologically for a cancer diagnosis and revelations.
The news comes with shock that might force the patient into depression.
As much as screening and diagnosis is essential, counselling should be encouraged to the patients as a way of getting over the stigma and depression.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Naivasha Accident Claims Three Lives, Including a Minor.
Three people have been killed through a brutal car accident on Monday Morning.
The Accident claimed the lives of two aged 21 and 23 years, and a minor boy aged 11 who wanted to cross the road and get to the other adjacent side.
The accident happened at Maguna Trading Center along Nakuru Nairobi highway.
The two who were in the vehicle are believed to have attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles before they missed control and were crushed to death after ramming into a bus.
The minor on the other hand was caught up as he was trying to cross the road and get to his friends.
READ ALSO: Luo Council of Elders Summon Okoth’s Widow.
According to a member of the Naivasha Safety Group, the number of people who have been involved in accidents since the year began has been on the rise.
In a week alone, close to 10 people have succumbed brutally along the highway.
The chairman of the group James Kabono urged motorists to be very careful on the roads and avoid overspending.
These young people are very well known in this areas and it is sad that we have lost them through such brutal accidents,” said Kabono.
According to the statistics raised, the major causes of accident around the area is due to drunk driving and other motorists who are not licensed to operate vehicles on the roads.
The area OCPD Samuel Waweru affirmed the accident and promised to help deduce methods and ways that will curb such accidents and reduce the number of deaths.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Luo Council of Elders Summon Okoth’s Widow.
The death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been surrounded by controversies of an alleged son out of wedlock and the pronunciation of Luo Traditional Cultural Rite.
The Luo community is very rich in their culture more so relating to death and burial.
Okoth through his will opted to go for a cremation, something that did not go well with majority of people.
In accordance to the Luo Culture, he was expected to be buried in Luo Land with serious rites of passage to be included.
Although some of these rites of passage are absurd and outdated, the elderly are yet to do away with them.
Okoth’s widow Monica Okoth has been summoned by the elders on issues regarding the cremation as well as wife inheritance despite her Western background.
READ ALSO: Woman Kills Self After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.
Wife inheritance has been an absurd ritual practiced in the Luo community where when a husband dies, the widow is inherited for continuity of the lineage.
Okoth who hailed from Kabondo in Homa Bay was cremated and not buried in his homeland.
Therefore, the elders resorted to burying a banana stem in the graveyard as part of the ritual since his body was burned.
According to the Council Chairman for Kibra, the rituals were necessary to keep the bad spirits away and continue the lineage of the deceased.
John Ogeda the Chairman for Kibra said,
“The ritual must be conducted because Ken was not buried in the graveyard in his homeland.”
The family of the late MP was in dilemma on whether to grant the deceased wish or continue with Luo culture and paying tribute to it.
The latter was defeated hence the introduction of many rituals , some of which are way outdated.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Justice Ojwang Declared Innocent By Tribunal Over Misconduct and Incompetence Allegations.
A tribunal set aside by President Uhuru Kenyatta to probe on allegations of misconduct and incompetence of one of the Supreme Court Judges Justice Jackton Ojwang’ has declared him innocent.
The tribunal was formed after a petition was triggered by Nelson Oduor and eight other people.
READ ALSO: Suspected Cocaine Traffickers Arrested with Stash Worth Ksh. 11 Million.
The petition aimed at faulting the judge and having him removed from office due to alleged misconducts.
However, the judge has been declared innocent after the evidence collected and presented proved insufficient to warrant for his removal from office.
Through the petition, there were different accounts of misconducts in office as well as incompetence that were against the Judicial Service Commission regulations.
The tribunal judges that presided over the matter were led by the chairman Justice Alnashir Visram, together with Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Lucy Kambuni, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.
The misconduct detailed 25 witnesses where Justice Ojwang’ was accused of having a close relationship with Migori County Governor Okoth Obado hence played fault in the Migori Gubernatorial election petition, in favor of Obado.
Ideally, he was accused of failure to withdraw from the Awendo sugar belt case despite having close relations with the suspects in the case.
The lack of enough evidence is relief to the judge as he is now innocent and able to resume his work professionally and according to the laws of the country.
The chairman of the tribunal said,
“After looking at the allegations made against the Honorable judge, he is found innocent and should recommence his duties fully and immediately.”
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.
News
Suspected Cocaine Traffickers Arrested with Stash Worth Ksh. 11 Million.
3 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Kisauni Mombasa County where two men suspected to be traffickers were arrested.
According to the residents, they suspected foul play and criminal activities going on in a private area around Barisheba and decided to alert the police.
They monitored the activities of the traffickers and after some time, tipped off the police on their whereabouts.
The officers then stomped the area, caught up with the drugs and arrested two suspects, Mujib Suleiman and Saady Bashur aged 47 and 59 respectively.
READ ALSO: Kenya- Tanzania Ties Strengthened with Four Peacocks.
Drug trafficking has been a threat to the economy and livelihood of Kenyans over the years, with families loosing their loved ones through deals gone sour or jail term.
Cases of drugs being peddled illegally in and out of the country has been on the rise, with Mombasa County being the central point.
To make matters worse, foreigners have been using the aid of Kenyans and those in authority to get a through pass with the said drugs.
This is just one among the many that was lucky to be discovered early enough.
According to police officers and detectives, the drugs had been traced from Juba, Kampala before finally arriving in Mombasa.
They were in a suitcase hence difficult to gauge the exact contents in it.
The Director of Criminal Investigation through a tweet on their official handle affirmed the tracing of the drugs with relief that the perpetrators had finally been caught up with.
The tweet read,
“Following intelligence, detectives recovered a suitcase from a residential area with clothes that upon further search, unleashed white substances that tested positive for cocaine.”
Ideally, some documents were seized during the process of arrest suspected to belong to some of the traffickers in different destinations in the world.
Although only the two suspects were arrested, the detectives believe there is a wider group consisting of drug cartels that are responsible for peddling drugs in and out of the country, with promises of more crackdown.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.