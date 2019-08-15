Why Kisumu Port Opening Was Put Off Last Minute

The much anticipated opening of the Kisumu Port has been put of last minute barely 12 hours. The Port was set to be launched yesterday, Thursday but the launch committee gave out a communique calling off the event last minute. The committee chaired by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo informed State House they had pushed back the launched not giving specific reasons over the same.

“The event was being organised by the port launch committee and they informed us that the event had been postponed. It was not a State House event. It could be because the President has been out of the country and they wanted to give him time to plan his diary,” said State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

The team coordinating the launch and the ceremony to open the Kisumu Port comprises representatives from the national and county governments, Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Kenya Urban Roads Authority, city management, as well as security organs.

Sources from Kisumu revealed there were a number of reasons why the port opening was delayed. There are those who claimed that the ongoing construction works were not fully complete as expected necessitating the pushing back of the date, to enable the contractors do an effective job without being rushed to do substandard work.

Others also say the opening was postponed due to the ongoing demolitions in the Lakeside city where temporary structures as well as a number of business premises along the railway line as well as along the shores have been demolished becasue of the city’s face lift. They say organizers felt the over 3,000 people whose businesses had been affected posed a security threat to the expected visitors and would have been an embarrassment to the country, given other presidents were also expected to grace the launch.

It is now believed the launching committee will set a new date in conjunction with the national government for the ceremony to take place.