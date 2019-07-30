News
We Will Lay Governor Laboso To Rest In Kisumu At Her Home In Koru, Says Her Husband
The deceased Bomet Governor will be laid to rest at her home in Koru, Kisumu County, the husband has confirmed. While speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Evans Abonyo, who is the husband to the deceased governor said it was in accordance to the customary of both the Luo and Kipsigis Community to bury the wife where she was married. Governor Laboso died aged 58 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Dr Abonyo said it was not planned that his wife Joyce married from another region and go to work in another county. He says, it was all God’s plan and the responsibility to be governor was already thrust upon her that nothing could stop it. He thanked the people of Bomet County for standing with his family and the moral support they accorded his wife during his tenure as the governor.
Governor Laboso, who is touted as one of the iron ladies in Kenyan politics elbowed her way into the male dominated Rift Valley politics for years, even beating seasoned politicians like Isaac Rutto with her political prowess. Her ailment got worse in May this year and she was flown to London for further medical treatment before being transferred to India. She would be brought back to the country two weeks ago before passing on Monday afternoon.
News
Two Dead in Gruesome Night Accident.
Two people were left dead on the spot yesterday after their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked by the roadside.
The accident involving a a small vehicle and a trailer took place along the Narok Mai Mahiu road.
It is said that the vehicle was heading to Narok town in a very high speed before hitting the trailer that was parked by the road from behind and killing the two occupants of the vehicle instantly.
The trailer had no passengers hence no casualties were found.
According to the Commandant Police Officer of the area Aden Yunis, the two occupants of the small vehicle had acquired serious injuries that they could not have survived hence died on the spot.
The two bodies were transported to Narok Referral Mortuary while the vehicle was towed to the nearest police station before the conclusion of the investigations.
The police commandant warned motorists against overspending since it is the highest cause of road accidents among the area.
Many people have been lost along that road due to careless driving and overspending.
Although the primary causes of the accident were overspending, the Police Commandant affirmed that investigations were still ongoing and follow-ups would be made to ascertain the exact cause.
The accident is believed to have happened two hours past midnight when there are often few vehicles on the road and that ones available do not mainly follow traffic rules.
The commandant also urged motorists to be vigilant and obey traffic rules. He said that the rules should not be applicable only during the day but at all times to avoid such accidents.
News
The Cancer Menace.
It is evident that cancer is a menace in the country and has become the killer disease taking away lives one at a time.
As a country we are in a very sad period mourning the deaths of our beloved ones who have succumbed and lost the battle due to cancer.
July has been a really bad month encumbered with deaths of both prominent and ordinary Kenyans to cancer.
In the month of July alone, close to five known cases of death by cancer have been reported, with the latest being Bomet’s County Governor Joyce Laboso.
This comes a few days after Kibra MP Ken Okoth Succumbed to the killer disease, and Bob Collymore before him.
This brings a question about the health structure and status in the country.
Cancer creeps into the body and eats up slowly until the victim is unable to push on and wears out.
However, it only becomes news when a prominent person dies yet there are other ordinary people and families that have lost their loved ones because they could not afford treatment outside the country and the facilitates within the country are limited and unreliable.
According to the World Health Organization, about 48,000 new cases of cancer were reported in 2018 alone.
This means that the number is growing at arapid rate and more people are lost due to the disease.
Yesterday, Nairobi’s Governor Mike Sonko disclosed that almost 60 members of parliament were battling cancer.
He spoke at a press conference at Lee Funeral Home after viewing the body of the late Joyce Laboso.
How long will it take for the disease to be defeated and curbed?
This is a question that runs in every Kenyans mind.
Regular checkups and screening are necessary in order to avoid of fight the menace.
As it it through early checkups that it can be detected and curbed at an early stage before the cancer cells advance.
However, there are very few facilities that cater for this in the county which is very sad.
The government should therefore declare the disease as a menace in the country and put up measures and procedures to fight it so that we can be able to save our people.
News
26 Suspects, Among them Chief Arrested Over Video of Man Butchering Alleged Chicken Thief.
A video that surfaced last week of a man using a machete to butcher a suspected chicken thief has led to the arrest of 26 people, among them being the Chief of the area.
The video captured a man who was butchered and tortured in Kakamega County with onlookers bewildered but with nothing to do.
The Director of Criminal Investigation had dispatched a team of officers that caught up with the killer as well as other suspects that participated directly or indirectly in the murder.
Among the suspects arrested is the village chief who is accused of failing to protect the alleged chicken thief.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i condemned the actions in the video and urged people to follow the right protocol of the law instead of taking actions in their own hands.
Ideally, he said that the incident took place just a few meters from the chief’s office but he failed to offer protection to the man hence succumbing due to the injuries inflicted.
Through a press statement yesterday, Matiang’i indicated displeasure in manner that things were conducted and ordered for a follow up and thorough investigations regarding the circulated video.
He said that the video was very disturbing and left him wondering why onlookers were so comfortable taking videos yet they could have saved the young man.
According to the Interior CS, the incident had earlier been reported as a case of mob justice hence raising eyebrows as only one person was in action.
A number of suspects were arrested with the DCI promising to bring justice to the deceased man and his family.
News
Demised Kibra MP Ken Okoth To Be Cremated According To His Will
The body of deceased Kibra MP will be deceased in Nairobi at a private ceremony only with immediate family and close friends.
This is according to Ken Okoth’s will he wrote before passing away. The family is keen on respecting the MP’s wish and doing all he wished to be done to his remains when he passes away.
According to the funeral plans by the MP’s family, there will be a public viewing of of his body at Uhuru Park and prayers on Thursday.
Among those holding a function for the MP on Thursday is the Starehe Boys Center community where he is an alumni. Thereafter, the body will be taken back to Lee Funeral home.
On Friday, he will be flown to Kabondo, in Homabay County for viewing and other cultural fulfillment. Ken’s mother comes from Kabondo where she raised her children, Ken included after separating with her husband, Ken’s father. The body will be viewed at Got Rateng’ Secondary school grounds and spend the night.
The MP’s remains will then be flown back to Nairobi for cremation.
