Nandi Senator Samson Cheragei has warned anyone planning to betray Ruto is going to be dealt with. Cheragei says they have a list of individuals as well as communities they plan to deal with in future in the eventuality that everything does not turn out like they expect. His statements are a chilling threat to communities living in the expansive Rift Valley and deemed to be against the DP’s 2022 bid.

Wapende wasipende Ruto will be the 5th President of Kenya! Ruto point man in Kalenjin Cherargei says. ~He threatened that they are marking people who are anti Ruto & when Ruto wins Presidency they will deal with them. ~We are WATCHING

what if Ruto loses?pic.twitter.com/fR7PaZQv13 — Gideon Kitheka Jnr. 🇰🇪 (@Gideon_Kitheka) August 19, 2019

According to Cherargei, the ‘fight’ against Ruto was akin to the fight against his supporters who could not sit and watch as the enemies execute their conspiracies.

“If you fight the deputy president, you are fighting us,” he argued.