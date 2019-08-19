“Muendelee kutusi naibu wa rais lakini mjue (continue abusing the deputy president but know), we are marking you and we are profiling you,” added the Senator. He also threatened the conspirators of the DP of unspecified actions if they continue plotting evil schemes against him pointing out that Ruto was a son of a man, just like the rest of the leaders and ought to be respected.
The Kikuyu community in the Rift Valley as well as other communities which are not natives in the region have been living under constant threats from their neighbors. They are being threatened with unspecified consequences in 2022 should DP William Ruto not clinch the presidency. The Nandi Senator’s remarks only serves as a catalyst to these threats.