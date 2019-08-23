Wajir North MP Attacked By Gunmen While Accompanying Census Group

Wajir North Member of Parliament was on Thursday night attacked by gunmen while accompanying census officials for a sensitisation exercise.

The legislator together with other politicians and census officials were attacked in Masalale, a town located at the border of Wajir North constituency and Eldas. The town has of late witnessed ugly skirmishes between two clans fighting over border boundaries.

Fortunately, the legislator managed to escape unhurt after being whisked to safety by his bodyguards. However, his official vehicle was torched by the unknown assailants.

The attack comes barely a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary assured Kenyans of their safety during the census exercise that is set to kick off on the 24th of August and end on 31st August 2019. During a press briefing, the CS stated that security officers had been deployed throughout the country to ensure the census goes on smoothly.

Matiang’i had also issued an order for bars and entertainment joints to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday at 5 pm to allow everyone to take part in the exercise.

“People should be available in their houses to be enumerated. We have therefore ordered all bars and entertainment joints to be closed at 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. We will ensure this order is fully enforced,” said Matiang’i.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua had also issued a directive for all entertainment joints and businesses in his county to remain closed during the first two days of the census exercise.