Waititu’s Wife Throws in the Towel After Crackdown on Husband.
The war against corruption has finally caught up with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, sweeping across to his family.
The Governor who has been in hiding after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hunted him for hours over misappropriation of funds and corruption was finally arrested.
Hours just after his arrest, his wife Susan Ndung’u presented herself to the commission and surrendered.
The first lady presented herself on Sunday afternoon over an embezzlement of County funds amounting to Ksh. 588 million.
Noordin haji the Director of Public Prosecution identified the governor with eleven more people, the governor’s wife was at the center of it all.
The DPP has intensified the crackdown against corruption in the country by arresting the major culprits and not leaving anyone out.
The DPP affirmed that he had enough evidence against the suspects and that they would be served as examples against any misappropriation of public funds adding that no stone would be left unturned.
In a recent gathering, President Uhuru gave the DPP the power and go ahead to fight corruption by arresting all people involved despite their stature.
The CS for treasury was arrested and charged last week, where he was freed on bond and excused from work until the investigations and the case was concluded.
Kenyans were hopeful that this is the beginning of a new era where corrupt officials would be send back to where they belong and a chance given to leaders who were willing to work and represent the people well.
The governor and his wife will be presented in court on Monday and charged.
Kakamega Man Hacking Chicken Thief to Death Arrested.
The hands of the law have caught up with a man who was filmed hacking another man to date in Shinyalu Village, Kakamega County.
In a viral video making rounds on social media, a middle aged man was holding a panga in his hands and proceeded with the heinous acts of cutting another man’s head while the crowd watched in bewilderment.
After the circulation of the video, the Director of Criminal Investigations dispatched officers to the village where they arrested the man to be charged on Monday.
The video contained very gruesome images as the alleged chicken thief was cut in pieces while the villagers watched and did nothing.
The officers established that the killer Francis Liseche commonly known as President was a very tough man who was feared by the villagers due to his sternness in handling issues.
This explains the reason as to why nobody came to the aid of the alleged thief before he succumbed due to sustained injuries.
The DCI arrested the killer man alias president, the owner of the stolen chicken and three two other suspects who are to be charged on Monday.
The law does not allow taking matters into one’s hand.
It advocates for a procedure and proceedings that would eventually lead to justice when the suspect is proven guilty.
The officers condemned the heinous acts and urged the public to avoid taking matters into their own hands and resolve to solving issues through the right channels.
Love Triangle Leaves Drunk Cop in Trouble.
A drunk cop was yesterday found on the other side of the law and culpable of misuse of his position and power after using his gun to defend the girlfriend in a personal matter.
The officer and his current girlfriend were in a club in Ruiru having a good time before trouble ensued.
Samuel Musyoki is an officer based at Embakasi Police Station and is believed to have threatened his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her threatening to shoot her.
The two lovebirds, Emmaculate Mwatha and the Cop were having some alone time before they were interrupted by the company of the ex-girlfriend, Jane Njihia who apparently attacked the current girlfriend and harmed her.
The fight ensued after a small confrontation and argument that led to an exchange of words.
It was at this time that the officer defended the girlfriend by scaring and threatening the assaulter with the pointed gun.
There have been very many incidences of police officers using their guns and positions inappropriately in the country.
Most recently is the case of extortion where police officers extorted money from the public illegally.
As much as the police play the role of maintaining law and order, the disorderliness is very risky to the public and them too.
For instance, they put the lives of many people as well as theirs at risk of being injured, killed or shot.
A few months ago an officer was arrested and charged in Mombasa County for pointing his gun at a female bartender and killing her with the excuse that he was trying to see if his gun worked.
Therefore, as much as they protect the country, vetting and proper channels should be followed before arming them.
The incident was reported at Ruiru police station with the police officers visiting the scene to ascertain the happenings.
The officer was also disarmed until investigations are completed and be presented in court on Monday.
Sudi Should Be Arrested for Inflammatory Remarks Against President Uhuru, ODM MPs to Matiang’i
A group of 12 ODM MPs have told Interior CS to take action against MP Oscar Sudi for his constant abusing of the president. The MPs said Oscar Sudi’s intentions should be monitored and his inflammatory remarks could lead the country to bloodshed. The leaders were speaking at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Interior CS Fred Matiangi
“Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want? Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President. WE will no longer accept this,” said Likoni MP Ms Mbishi Mboko. She urged Interior CS to closely monitor Sudi and take the appropriate actions against him.
On his part, Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was very unusual for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country.
“I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake. He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent. I had warned him against attacking Raila over the handshake and I can see he listened to me. I want to tell him to also stop making careless remarks about President Kenyatta.,” said Mr Onyonka.
Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi told CS Matiangi to deal with Sudi forthwith the way he dealt with Opposition demonstrators in 2017 and that he should not fear anyone.
“Even when we were fighting Jubilee at the height of the 2017 campaigns, we never insulted the President the way Jubilee MPs from the Rift Valley are insulting him. When we were demonstrating in 2017, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique,” said Mr Hamisi.
Other leaders present at the event were Homa bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, her Migori and Kisii counterparts Pamella Odhiambo and Janet Ongera, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, Suna South MP Junet Mohammed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko.
DP William Ruto Blames Raila Odinga For Ordering the DCI to Arrest Henry Rotich
DP William Ruto has blamed the opposition for using the DCI and manipulating them into arresting former Treasury CS Henry Rotich. Ruto who has been rattled by Rotich’s arrest is on the offense hitting out at the investigative agencies and blaming the opposition for what he calls malicious propaganda in the war against corruption.
Speaking at Rurinja Grounds, Njabini Town, Nyandarua County, the DP said those shouting about corruption in the government are hell bent on tainting Jubilee government’s reputation.
”They are traversing the country propagating propaganda about corruption, I tell you that is malice. They want it to appear like the government is not performing and that there is a lot of corruption, ignore them, they should instead tell Kenyans what the government is doing and its achievements,” said the DP.
Ruto said the DCI aims at using corruption to derail President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda and make it seem like no government projects are ongoing. He also took a swipe at the DPP for being bias in his charges, claiming they are politically motivated to give a specific result.
Over the past few months, since President Uhuru waged a vicious war on corruption, DP Ruto has been feeling targeted. Those around him say, the efforts to get rid of graft in government agencies is a ploy to taint Ruto’s name ahead of 2022, by associating him with charged individuals.