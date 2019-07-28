Waititu’s Wife Throws in the Towel After Crackdown on Husband.

The war against corruption has finally caught up with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, sweeping across to his family.

The Governor who has been in hiding after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hunted him for hours over misappropriation of funds and corruption was finally arrested.

Hours just after his arrest, his wife Susan Ndung’u presented herself to the commission and surrendered.

The first lady presented herself on Sunday afternoon over an embezzlement of County funds amounting to Ksh. 588 million.

Noordin haji the Director of Public Prosecution identified the governor with eleven more people, the governor’s wife was at the center of it all.

The DPP has intensified the crackdown against corruption in the country by arresting the major culprits and not leaving anyone out.

The DPP affirmed that he had enough evidence against the suspects and that they would be served as examples against any misappropriation of public funds adding that no stone would be left unturned.

In a recent gathering, President Uhuru gave the DPP the power and go ahead to fight corruption by arresting all people involved despite their stature.

The CS for treasury was arrested and charged last week, where he was freed on bond and excused from work until the investigations and the case was concluded.

Kenyans were hopeful that this is the beginning of a new era where corrupt officials would be send back to where they belong and a chance given to leaders who were willing to work and represent the people well.

The governor and his wife will be presented in court on Monday and charged.