Waititu freed after paying 15 million cash bail
After spending four days in police custody at the Industrial Area Police station Mr Waititu was set free after paying Sh15 million bail set for him even as his application seeking a review of his release terms will be heard Friday.
His lawyer Tom Ojieda said the bail was paid on Wednesday evening but approved on Thursday morning after source of the money was declared and accepted by the bank.
He was ordered to pay a cash bail or a bond of Sh30 million but opposed the bail through his lawyer, terming it as excessive. The governor also wants the court to determine the effect of barring him from his office by chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.
His wife Susan Wangari was released on Wednesday from Lang’ata Women Prison after her lawyer John Swaka successfully secured a Sh4 million cash bail and have her surrender her passport to the state.
Raila Odinga, William Ruto Lead Kenyans In The Memorials Of MP Okoth And Governor Laboso Respectively
The memorial services of departed Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso are currently underway in Nairobi. Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto are leading Kenyans at the memorials with DP Ruto at the All Saints Cathedral and Raila at Moi Girls High School grounds in Kibra.
At the All Saints Cathedral, a number of leaders are in attendance including Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators and MPs. The service started at around 8am. Also in attendance is Ida Odinga, who has eulogized Joyce Laboso as a strong woman who was chosen for her purpose. Mrs Odinga was the governor’s teacher at Kenya High. Kirinyaga Governor has eulogized the departed leader as the glue which has brought together all political leaders across the political spectrum.
On the other hand, Kibra MP ken Okoth’s memorial at the Moi Girls High School has brought together ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, a number of MPs and a host of other leaders. Raila Odinga is in attendance at the service which has brought together thousands of mourners.
I give you the power to read !
It was a festive event as Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology celebrated its 33rd graduation on June 21st. 118 PhD students were conferred with the degrees in different fields.
Many Kenyans questioned the legitimacy of these degrees, saying most PhD s were from the business field yet the university majors on technology.
The complaints reached the Commission for University Education (CUE) which started an investigation into the 118 PhD s. The report from the commission is now a source of worry for the graduates.
Many of these graduates risk losing their degrees after the investigation revealed irregularities in the processes leading to graduation.
The commission has said that the university’s standards and regulations were violated in the acquisition of these degrees.
The report also revealed poor monitoring of student’s progress during training, non-adherence to university statutes in allocating supervisors, the poor constitution of boards of examiners and lack of evidence of supervision.
The commission has now directed the university to review all the PhD s awarded in the last three graduations. Additionally,the university senate has been given 3 months to review the 118 PhD s awarded on June 21 to come up with proof of why the PhD s should be upheld.
Ticket selling points for Kenya – Tanzania match named
Ticket selling points for Harambee Stars return leg match against Tanzania on Sunday named.
Kenya will host neighbours Tanzania in CHAN qualifier return leg tie on Sunday. The match will be staged at the Moi Kasarani Stadium with tickets going for a flat rate price of 100/=
Football Kenya Federation has announced ticket selling points of the match which will be opened on game day. Fans will purchase tickets at Safari Park Hotel along Thika road, Ngomongo Police Station,Kenya Cinema in town and and Kasarani outside Gate 12
Harambee Stars will be hoping to make it past Tanzania to book a date with Sudaj
25 Years Each for Vandals of Kenya Power Transformers.
Two people have been sentenced to 25 years each for vandalism of Kenya power transformers by a Mumias court with no option for fine.
The two were sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of stealing and vandalizing the Kenya Power Property.
Yusuf Khayongo and Razak Washiali were arrested and tried for a period before the final verdict was reached yesterday.
According to the statement by the Kenya Power manager Geoffrey Kigen, the two had been caught in the act within Kakamega County and had been on trial ever since.
The manager found the verdict commendable adding that it would serve as a lesson to many who were notorious of the acts.
Kenya power had initially complained of vandalism and theft of the transformers as a reason for lack of power access in certain areas of the country especially the rural.
They mentioned that the transformers and the poles would often get stolen and thereafter resold at cheaper prices and market.
This sentencing comes months after two other vandals were sentenced to 11 and 18 years respectively.
The war on vandalism has been huge as it has lead to great losses at the organization in terms of property and costs.
The manager in a statement to warn other vandals, said that the war was not yet finished and they would make an attempt such that every stolen items are recovered and the perpetrators put behind bars.
“We will not step down on the war against vandalism, illegal power connections and people who pose dangers to power consumers,” Said the manager.