US Based Athlete Arrested Over High School Teacher’s Death.

A Kenyan athlete based in the US has been arrested in Eldoret town following the killing of a secondary school teacher.

The athlete is an alleged husband to the deceased teacher and has thus been arrested and presented for questioning while investigations are ongoing.

According to the police officers, the alleged husband produced contradicting information that led to his arrest.

Sangutei who was a resident in Eldoret was found dead and thrown at a maize plantation in the wee hours of the morning.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Ken Okoth family begs Raila Odinga to endorse Okoth’s brother

The people who worked at the maize plantation spotted the unconscious body and reported to the area chief who in turn alerted the police.

A few meters from her body existed a rope that was allegedly used to strangle her to death.

Kapseret sub-county commander Francic Warui affirmed the happenings of the death and gave detailed information as to why the husband was arrested and linked among the suspects.

Warui said that the athlete presented himself at the police station and started making inquiries about the whereabouts of his wife.

Upon further questioning and interrogations, he diverted the conversation and gave contrary information to the previous ones.

“The suspect presented himself at the police post to identify and make a conformation of the wife’s body. He was then detained after some cues linked to his statements were unclear,” Said the Sub-county commander.

One of the neighbors narrated the happenings of Sangutei’s death in shock.

According to her information, Sangutei wanted to go to the shopping center to meet an anonymous person and wanted company.

When the neighbor declined saying she was busy, she went ahead alone before her body was found the next morning in the maize farm.

The police assured the residents of their safety after tension rose in the area, promising further and detailed investigations on the cause of Sangutei’s death.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.