Unknown Gang Men Kill Imam and Village Elder in Cold Blood.

Tragedy befell Kwale County after an Imam of Mabokoni Mosque together with the village elder were murdered in cold blood.

This incident happened on Saturday night at around 10.00 PM where the gang men stormed the village murdered the Imam, abducted the village elder whose body was later found a kilometer away with head missing.

Omar Shehe aged 51 years was the Imam of the mosque for many years after living in the area for over 20 years.

Ideally, Bakari Dondo who was the village elder aged 50 years had lived in the village, sustaining and providing solutions to small disputes and misunderstanding.

READ ALSO: Boda Boda Riders Who Killed Man in Mob Justice Charged.

According to the area police boss, the reasons behind the heinous acts were unknown although they were closely linked to the recent rise and emergence of gang groups in the coastal region.

Nehemiah Bitok the police boss said that the scenarios unfolded quickly and although the attackers escaped, a man hunt had been launched to track them and find the motive behind the killings.

“We are yet to establish the motive behind the killing of the two elders with crucial leads and the attackers will be brought to book. The elders’ bodies were in a very bad state with deep wounds which is an indication that crude weapons were used, “said the Police Boss.

This comes after the Interior CS had visited the coastal region to address the same as well as issue a warning to the operating gangs.

In a recent attack in Mombasa, many residents were attacked, injured and some died after a gang group raided the area.

The leader was later shot to death to serve as a warning and aid in curbing the gangs.

This reemergence was linked to petty politics, although drugs and unemployment among the youths might be the root cause of the problem.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.