Ugandan officials arrest 30 Kenyan fishermen on Lake Victoria.

30 Kenyan fishermen, from various beaches in Suba North and Suba South sub-counties, are being detained in Hama Island in Uganda after they being arrested on Saturday while fishing in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen were arrested by officials from the Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) on claims of the fishermen might have illegally crossed the boundary between Kenya and Uganda.

County Beach Management Unit (BMU) Chairman Edward Oremo said URA officials also confiscated their nets and 10 fishing boats. “The Ugandans also took their fish. They were all escorted to Uganda where they were locked up,” he said.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shamba said on Sunday that his office has not gotten a statement on why the fishermen were arrested.