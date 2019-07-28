News
Ugandan officials arrest 30 Kenyan fishermen on Lake Victoria.
30 Kenyan fishermen, from various beaches in Suba North and Suba South sub-counties, are being detained in Hama Island in Uganda after they being arrested on Saturday while fishing in Lake Victoria.
The fishermen were arrested by officials from the Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) on claims of the fishermen might have illegally crossed the boundary between Kenya and Uganda.
County Beach Management Unit (BMU) Chairman Edward Oremo said URA officials also confiscated their nets and 10 fishing boats. “The Ugandans also took their fish. They were all escorted to Uganda where they were locked up,” he said.
READ ALSO: EACC launch Kiambu Governor’s Arrest after County officials arrested
Homa Bay County Commissioner Harman Shamba said on Sunday that his office has not gotten a statement on why the fishermen were arrested.
“My office has tried to make communication with officials in Uganda but we are yet to get a response and information about the arrest,” he said.
Suba South MP Johan Mbadi and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo assured fishermen on plans by the government to place a patrol boat that to be used by Kenyan police to protect fishermen from alleged harassment by the Ugandans offficials.
Ms Odhiambo said the boat will operate in Lake Victoria after its launch by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.
News
Ruto stands firm on Jubilee’s elaborate structures and plans
The deputy President today spoke in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches in the company of area Governor Francis Kimemia.
Dr. Ruto said Jubilee would not tire from making Kenya better and challenged those criticizing Jubilee to put forth what they had done for Kenyans.
“You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset; the orientation of the country’s politics has changed to that leaning towards development,” The deputy president added.
READ ALSO: Kakamega Man Hacking Chicken Thief to Death Arrested.
Oljoroorok MP Muchira, advised Kenyans to ignore politicians who do not have their interest at hand. He said Jubilee leaders know where the country had come from, where it is and where they would like to take it.
“The development agenda of Jubilee has to be continued smoothly even after the 2022 elections. That is why we are backing Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid,” he added.
This comes after President Kenyatta On Wednesday, said he did not care who becomes President after him during the funeral of Rahab Muhuni, the mother of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.
“It is only God who knows who will be elected and therefore time to work,” said the president.
Also present at the fundraiser were Members of Parliament Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), David Kiaraho (Olkalou), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).
News
Kakamega Man Hacking Chicken Thief to Death Arrested.
The hands of the law have caught up with a man who was filmed hacking another man to date in Shinyalu Village, Kakamega County.
In a viral video making rounds on social media, a middle aged man was holding a panga in his hands and proceeded with the heinous acts of cutting another man’s head while the crowd watched in bewilderment.
After the circulation of the video, the Director of Criminal Investigations dispatched officers to the village where they arrested the man to be charged on Monday.
The video contained very gruesome images as the alleged chicken thief was cut in pieces while the villagers watched and did nothing.
The officers established that the killer Francis Liseche commonly known as President was a very tough man who was feared by the villagers due to his sternness in handling issues.
This explains the reason as to why nobody came to the aid of the alleged thief before he succumbed due to sustained injuries.
The DCI arrested the killer man alias president, the owner of the stolen chicken and three two other suspects who are to be charged on Monday.
The law does not allow taking matters into one’s hand.
It advocates for a procedure and proceedings that would eventually lead to justice when the suspect is proven guilty.
The officers condemned the heinous acts and urged the public to avoid taking matters into their own hands and resolve to solving issues through the right channels.
News
Waititu’s Wife Throws in the Towel After Crackdown on Husband.
The war against corruption has finally caught up with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, sweeping across to his family.
The Governor who has been in hiding after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission hunted him for hours over misappropriation of funds and corruption was finally arrested.
Hours just after his arrest, his wife Susan Ndung’u presented herself to the commission and surrendered.
The first lady presented herself on Sunday afternoon over an embezzlement of County funds amounting to Ksh. 588 million.
Noordin haji the Director of Public Prosecution identified the governor with eleven more people, the governor’s wife was at the center of it all.
The DPP has intensified the crackdown against corruption in the country by arresting the major culprits and not leaving anyone out.
The DPP affirmed that he had enough evidence against the suspects and that they would be served as examples against any misappropriation of public funds adding that no stone would be left unturned.
In a recent gathering, President Uhuru gave the DPP the power and go ahead to fight corruption by arresting all people involved despite their stature.
The CS for treasury was arrested and charged last week, where he was freed on bond and excused from work until the investigations and the case was concluded.
Kenyans were hopeful that this is the beginning of a new era where corrupt officials would be send back to where they belong and a chance given to leaders who were willing to work and represent the people well.
The governor and his wife will be presented in court on Monday and charged.
News
Love Triangle Leaves Drunk Cop in Trouble.
A drunk cop was yesterday found on the other side of the law and culpable of misuse of his position and power after using his gun to defend the girlfriend in a personal matter.
The officer and his current girlfriend were in a club in Ruiru having a good time before trouble ensued.
Samuel Musyoki is an officer based at Embakasi Police Station and is believed to have threatened his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her threatening to shoot her.
The two lovebirds, Emmaculate Mwatha and the Cop were having some alone time before they were interrupted by the company of the ex-girlfriend, Jane Njihia who apparently attacked the current girlfriend and harmed her.
The fight ensued after a small confrontation and argument that led to an exchange of words.
It was at this time that the officer defended the girlfriend by scaring and threatening the assaulter with the pointed gun.
There have been very many incidences of police officers using their guns and positions inappropriately in the country.
Most recently is the case of extortion where police officers extorted money from the public illegally.
As much as the police play the role of maintaining law and order, the disorderliness is very risky to the public and them too.
For instance, they put the lives of many people as well as theirs at risk of being injured, killed or shot.
A few months ago an officer was arrested and charged in Mombasa County for pointing his gun at a female bartender and killing her with the excuse that he was trying to see if his gun worked.
Therefore, as much as they protect the country, vetting and proper channels should be followed before arming them.
The incident was reported at Ruiru police station with the police officers visiting the scene to ascertain the happenings.
The officer was also disarmed until investigations are completed and be presented in court on Monday.