Ugali Row Leads to Father’s Death.
Another case of food scramble has arose in a village in Kakamega County where a man hacked his elderly father to death after they disagreed over a plate of ugali.
The war is suspected to have ensued in the night where the two were expected to have their evening meal before the disagreement arose.
The son resorted to using a hoe where he attacked the elderly father, hacked him severally until he succumbed.
Immediately after gaining his senses, he noticed the father was unconscious and fled the scene of the action.
According to the villagers, the war had started way before and was not fully due to food row.
According to one immediate neighbor the man had earlier dug a grave in the family compound after they disagreed earlier in the year.
He had threatened to kill the father and bury him during the initial disagreement.
The suspect although still on the run, a manhunt has been set to capture him and get him charged.
The police Commander of the area Robert Mukau said that they were notified and aware of the incident, adding that they are still looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure the suspect is caught and charged for the heinous acts he has done,” said the Police Boss.
The family of the deceased is mourning the death of their father, with the elder brother narrating that the suspect had been involved in suspicious dealings from the beginning of the year.
The body has since been transferred to the nearest Referral Hospital for preservation, with the family still in utter shock.
BREAKING : Arsenal signs Nicholas Pepe
Arsenal have completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a club-record fee of £72m.
The Ivorian international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates that will see him stay at the Emirates till 2024.
The speedy winger come striker choose Arsenal after the North London side tabled a better offer than Napoli who were closing on the Ivorian.
With the deal officially sealed Nicolas Pepe becomes Arsenal most expensive signing in history valued £ 72M. He joins the ranks of Mesut Ozil £ 34M, Alexander Lacazette £43M and Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang £ 56M as Arsenals most expensive acquisitions.
Sonko- Passaris War Reignited as He is Summoned by Anti-Graft Body.
A month after the Madaraka Day public outburst, Sonko has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the alleged unpaid allowances for the trip the Woman Representative took to New York.
The summon details questioning of the utterances made by the governor that were believed to be tarnishing and tainted the image of his colleague, the Woman Representative.
According to the EACC, the governor is expected to issue and record a statement regarding the happenings that took place at Pumwani Grounds during the Madaraka Day Celebrations.
In the ensued war, Passaris made some accusations about the Governor including failure to support her projects and shutting down her progress towards development and delivering services to Kenyans.
The Governor in an attempt to defend himself retaliated and made absurd utterances that ended up attacking the Woman Rep’s personal life.
Passaris left the celebration before it was completed and took the war to social media where everyone had their own entitled opinion.
Days later, the Governor was called for an interview in one of the leading TV stations in the country that saw to the interview cut shot due to indecency of utterances and use of language that was demeaning.
Passaris thereafter promised to sue the governor before they again appeared in public smiling and in a jovial mood.
According to Governor Sonko, he acknowledged the EACC summon and offered to step down in case found guilty of graft ad any other cases surrounding him.
The statement read, “In the event that I have a case before the law, I am willing to step down and let the EACC complete and determine the matter”
Mike Sonko Says He Knew MP Okoth Had A Second Wife, Says He Even Nominated Her To County Assembly
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday, at the MP Ken Okoth memorial blew the lid on Ken Okoth’s second wife, saying he knew of the other woman,Ann Nthumbi. Ann Nthumbi has a child with the MP and was locked out from being part of the funeral arrangements of the MP.
Speaking during Okoth’s memorial service at Moi Girls School, Sonko went ahead to say that the lady, Anita, was later nominated to the county assembly. He went ahead to say he played the part of nominating Ms Nthumbi who was a nurse at the Sonko Rescue Team, to the Nairobi County Assembly.
“Ken Okoth had another wife, as a governor, I know this…I gave Okoth a nurse, Anita, from Sonko Rescue Team,” said Sonko.
Further, he stated that he would ensure Okoth’s family recognizes the minor to make sure he does not suffer.
“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi,” said the governor.
Sonko’s remarks come even as Ann obtains a court order stopping the cremation or burial of the MP until the paternity case is heard by the court on August 9th.
17 year old girl strangled to death by 24 year old uncle
A 24-year-old man suspected of killing a secondary school student in Weseges Location, Subukia Sub-county is currently in police custody awaiting his court hearing.
Mary Wanjiru, a 17-year-old Form Two student at Paul Keriko Mixed Secondary School was walking home yesterday evening when her uncle closely followed her and attacked her for unclear reasons.
Subukia Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Imbwaga said there were signs of a struggle at the scene where Wanjiru’s body was recovered with neck bruises to indicate strangling.
The casual labourer, was arrested by police while at his house after he confessed to the murder later that evening.