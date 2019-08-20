Tremors shake part of Kenya this morning

A tremor lasting about a minute was felt in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

No damages were reported but residents of Ruiru, Nairobi, Mombasa, Murang’a and Syokimau were left shaken.

The tremor could be as a result of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Dodoma, Arusha and Naberera in Tanzania on Tuesday morning at around 6:54 am.

