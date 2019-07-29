Ticket prices for Harambee Stars – Tanzania match slashed

Football Kenya Federation (fkf) has slashed ticket prices for CHAN Qualifiers return leg clash pitting Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday 4th August 2019

The gate charges that were earlier on going for 200/= will now be available for just 100/= with the Federation aiming at a full support for Harambee Stars.

In his tweet the FKF boss Nick Mwendwa also affirmed to the latest development with his tweet stating:

“Harambee stars VS Taifa stars…Kasarani sunday 4th …4pm. Mia kila mahali ! Yaani KES 100 to sit anywhere. Let’s do this Kenya”.

Stars are expected back in the country later in the day and will head straight for residential camping. The winner will face Sudan in the final round of the Qualifiers.