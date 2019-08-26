Three Arrested For Allegedly Robbing, Gang-Raping Woman In Homa Bay

Three fishermen have been arrested on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a woman at Rang’wa Location in Suba South.

The suspects, who are currently detained at Magunga Police Station, are claimed to have attacked and sexually abused the 48-year-old in her house.

Confirming the incident, Suba South Sub County Police Commander Richard Cheruiyot stated that the three attacked the woman at her house on Saturday where they robbed her of money and her mobile phone before committing the inhumane act.

He stated: “They broke the door and forced their way in. The suspects confronted the woman and strangled her before raping her.”

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital while in critical condition.

The Police Commander, Mr Cheruiyot stated that the victim was unconscious when she was rescued and she had neck injuries.

She was first rushed to Sindo South Sub-County Hospital before being transferred to the referral hospital.

The suspects are awaiting their arraignment in court after the police complete their investigations.

