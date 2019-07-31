News
Three Arrested for Pornographic Businesses Involving High School Students.
Three business owners in Nakuru town have been arrested for involving high school students in their pornographic businesses and operating contrary to license issued.
The three business owners are said to operate businesses under one building where they are licensed to operate as mail shops yet they hide and offer pornography viewing.
The police Inspector of Nakuru East James Kinari affirmed the incident adding that about 57 students were found at the premises in school uniforms watching the indecent scenes.
The students arrested were from three different schools namely Londiani High, Nakuru High and Kapsabet High.
They were found red handed watching porn as well as using drugs that were illegal in Kenya.
The students together with the owners of the business premises were transported to the police station where they recorded statements.
The investigations disclosed more than witnessed as more people were questioned and much worse revealed.
Neighbors around affirmed the happenings of the illegal operation adding that they were indulging in businesses contrary to what they were licensed to.
One neighbor mentioned that the businesses were more operational during evening and early morning hours.
Although the students were released after questioning, they were warned of serious implications in case they were found doing the same.
The owners of the business had their machines and gadgets confiscated as they were exposing minors into indecent actions and behaviors.
The Police Inspector also promised to have them charged.
It is a holiday season where most schools are closing for August break and such kinds of behaviors are poisonous to their learning and education.
The Police Inspector urged students to go straight home after school and ideally called upon parents and teachers on check on the students and protect them from such harm.
Kenyans Reject Plea to Sponsor KNH Cancer Hostel.
Yesterday, Kenyatta National Hospital pleaded with Kenyans to participate in donations through Pay bill in order to necessitate construction of Ksh. 430 million Cancer Hostel.
The plea did not go well with majority of Kenyans as they snubbed the project and dubbed it a scam asking the management to solicit their funds from officials involved in corruption and money laundering.
This came after the country had lost close to three prominent people in a span of a month to cancer and many more ordinary Kenyans whose identities are never disclosed.
In a statement by the management of the facility, the funds donated would be able to build a facility center where cancer patients would be able to find accommodation during treatment period.
Ideally, the management mentioned that the biggest challenge to them as a national hospital and to cancer patients was lack of accommodation as there were limited spaces to accommodate all the patients.
Social media users were in a frenzy and bashed the suggestion since so much of tax payers’ funds had been lost and vandalized through corruption.
Currently, the country is dealing with major corruption cases that involve government officials who embezzled billions of money for their own personal gains and interests.
Three years ago, the ministry of health together with the National Youth Service were involved in a scandal that lost Ksh. 5 billion of the tax payers.
Kenyans are fed up with mismanagement of funds, as the money stolen and lost to corruption is enough to construct such facilities in every county and equip them fully.
Majority of the elected members of parliament and their families do not visit public hospitals, rather they seek treatment in outside and foreign countries receiving first hand and VIP health care services.
The unanimous decision by Kenyans to reject the plea is an indication of a nation that is woke and has overgrown brain wash and fake promises from leaders elected.
Dust D2 Unbowed, Opens Its Doors Six Months After Horrendous Terror Attack
Dusit D2 Nairobi officially reopened on Wednesday, seven months after the January 15 terror attack. The January attack had claimed 21 lives.The event was marked with a flag raising ceremony at the complex, an event attended by Tourism CSs Najib Balala, Rachael Omamo (Defence) and Amina Mohamed (Sports).
Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the hotel during its closure.
“I want to assure the world Kenya is stronger than these evil forces, “Balala said.
Six DusitD2 properties across the world – in Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai – hosted the DusitD2 Nairobi flag to show support to the hotel during its closure and in memory of the six colleagues lost during the January 15 terror attack.
After 19 hours of terror, gunfire, bloodshed and confusion, the siege at the DusitD2 hotel complex ended as it emerged that two of the attackers are from Kiambu and Nyeri.
The flag came back to Nairobi and was received by the general manager Michael Metaxas and a representative from the Ministry of Tourism at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
David Rudisha will be among those who will be present during the last mile run of the flag before reaching its destination.
Tourism CS Najib Balala and Thai Ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor officially received the flag at the Dusit D2 before handing it over to Recce Squad to hoist it.
Over 500 employees to loose their jobs at Telkom Kenya Limited
Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati has announced a plan to send home 575 employees to accommodate new structure it entered with Airtel Networks Kenya Limited in February this year.
“In accordance with the provisions of employment act, we have notified communications workers union and sent out letters to individuals affected giving one month’s notice with effect from July 31,” He said.
Telkom and Airtel announced the signing of a binding agreement to combine their mobile, enterprise and carrier services to operate under a joint venture company to be named Airtel-Telkom.
“There will be a thirty-day consultative period to enable dialogue between the business and staff, ensuring that any ideas, suggestions, and queries are received and given due consideration. The ExCo and I commit to a fair and transparent process, in line with the law and company policy,” says CEO Mugo Kibati.
The two operators have a combined 23 percent of Kenya’s 41 million mobile subscribers, but have long struggled to compete with the dominant Safaricom, which has a 71.9 percent market share.
No sympathy to those planning to cheat in this year’s KCPE and KCSE Examination warns Magoha
The examination papers and materials to be used by the 1.3 million students registered for KCPE and KCSE exams are ready and will be seen on the respective examination dates. Prof Magoha said this while speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi while opening the Nairobi County Education quality dialogue for the Competency-Based Curriculum.
The Education CS said he does not expect any forms of cheating and corruption as compared to previous years and warned those planning to cheat o the harsh consequence.
“I have no sympathy.I am going to thrash them because we know how they cheat in exams. If anybody attempts to cheat this time we will arrest them,” Magoha said.
The ministry also paid tribute to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer last week and promised to provide infrastructural support to schools in Kibra that were initiated by Okoth.
Magoha also said the ministry will spend Sh460 million to provide sanitary towels to school girls in this financial year.