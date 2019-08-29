Connect with us
 

There Is No Gap In Central Kenya Leadership Uhuru Is Our Kingpin, Waiguru Blasts Detractors

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has blasted those trying overlook President Uhuru Kenyatta in Central Kenya region, telling them the head of state is the regions kingpin. Governor Waiguru who was speaking from the Kirinyaga County Headquarters urged the residents of Mt Kenya region rally behind the handshake and the BBI as championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. She also hailed President Uhuru for articulating agenda facing women and ensuring the position of Kenyan women at the top is secure.

Governor Anne Waiguru is emerging as strong voice from Central Kenya region articulating the agenda of the president, at a time the region is divided between Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions of Jubilee.  Last week, the outspoken Governor reiterated she will not  back down in her support of Raila Odinga.

While speaking in Kutus on Thursday last week, Waiguru reiterated that her sentiments are also shared by the president and nobody should think of intimidating her.

“Those telling me not to speak should know that I am talking about President Kenyatta, who they neither support nor speak about. They invite outsiders and tell us to support them in 2022. Who has sent them to select a leader for us?” she asked. Waiguru has  expressed her strong admiration towards Raila Odinga.
” One thing I have admired about Raila Odinga is his understanding and support for gender equality. He is one leader who is willing to stand with women,” she said adding that Raila has publicly declared his support for women leadership.

Governor Waiguru has got very close to Raila Odinga over the past few months since the handshake. Her detractors are questioning her intentions with some saying she has been promised the Deputy President position in 2022. Raila Odinga and the governor settled their differences.

