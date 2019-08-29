There Is No Gap In Central Kenya Leadership Uhuru Is Our Kingpin, Waiguru Blasts Detractors

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has blasted those trying overlook President Uhuru Kenyatta in Central Kenya region, telling them the head of state is the regions kingpin. Governor Waiguru who was speaking from the Kirinyaga County Headquarters urged the residents of Mt Kenya region rally behind the handshake and the BBI as championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. She also hailed President Uhuru for articulating agenda facing women and ensuring the position of Kenyan women at the top is secure.

There is no gap in Central Kenya leadership, and I urge all Mt. Kenya leaders to rally behind the handshake and H.E. Pres. Kenyatta, who is this region's kingpin. He supports women empowerment & best rep’s our interests in leadership & shall ensure our place at the top is secure. pic.twitter.com/tCiFCWx5Ky — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) August 28, 2019

Governor Anne Waiguru is emerging as strong voice from Central Kenya region articulating the agenda of the president, at a time the region is divided between Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions of Jubilee. Last week, the outspoken Governor reiterated she will not back down in her support of Raila Odinga.

While speaking in Kutus on Thursday last week, Waiguru reiterated that her sentiments are also shared by the president and nobody should think of intimidating her.