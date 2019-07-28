Sudi Should Be Arrested for Inflammatory Remarks Against President Uhuru, ODM MPs to Matiang’i

A group of 12 ODM MPs have told Interior CS to take action against MP Oscar Sudi for his constant abusing of the president. The MPs said Oscar Sudi’s intentions should be monitored and his inflammatory remarks could lead the country to bloodshed. The leaders were speaking at a fund raiser for a church in Migori, also attended by Interior CS Fred Matiangi

“Something is really wrong. What does Sudi really want? Kenyans need to know his real motives in the frequent attacks against the President. WE will no longer accept this,” said Likoni MP Ms Mbishi Mboko. She urged Interior CS to closely monitor Sudi and take the appropriate actions against him.

On his part, Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka said it was very unusual for a Member of Parliament to hurl insults at the President, who is a symbol of unity and security in a country.

“I want to tell Sudi today that he is making a very big mistake. He must stop abusing our President. I want to tell him to go to church and repent. I had warned him against attacking Raila over the handshake and I can see he listened to me. I want to tell him to also stop making careless remarks about President Kenyatta.,” said Mr Onyonka.

Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi told CS Matiangi to deal with Sudi forthwith the way he dealt with Opposition demonstrators in 2017 and that he should not fear anyone.

“Even when we were fighting Jubilee at the height of the 2017 campaigns, we never insulted the President the way Jubilee MPs from the Rift Valley are insulting him. When we were demonstrating in 2017, Dr Matiangi unsealed his men on us. I am sure the tear gas canisters are still in stock because I know you soon need to use them on Sudi and his clique,” said Mr Hamisi.

Other leaders present at the event were Homa bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga, her Migori and Kisii counterparts Pamella Odhiambo and Janet Ongera, Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, Suna South MP Junet Mohammed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi, Suna West MP Peter Masara and Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko.