Slur Deal for Motorists With New Parking Payment Plan.
The new revenue collection deal introduced by city hall has left motorists at the verge of spending the last coins in their pockets.
The scheme details an extra spending of Ksh 25, where Ksh. 23 is for Mpesa transaction and Ksh. 2 for airtime.
Initially, parking was charged at Ksh. 200 daily which is currently not the case.
This introduction of the new tax laws will be draining especially for residents in Nairobi as motorists will have to spend an extra Ksh. 23 for transaction that involve online pay.
Through this new transaction method introduced on June, motorists are now expected to use e payment as their mode and the transaction cost charges Ksh. 23.
There have been cases of mismanagement and embezzlement of money collected from parking with some of it being unaccounted for.
The management thus brought about the Internal Revenue Management System (IRMS) that operates through the code *235* with the motorists opting for the option that best suits them.
The costs and calculations have literally gone up, as initially, the process by Jambo Pay was easier and involved less charges as part of transactions.
With this new improvement, the funds are directly deducted from M-Pesa and deposited to the payment account.
The M-Pesa transaction costs Ksh. 23 with an extra Ksh. 2 for the SMS.
For instance, without airtime, it is impossible to pay for parking as the process details a short message that is charged.
Owning a vehicle and parking in town is now expected to be more costly and tiresome as it revolves around a long detailed process as well as usage of excess funds.
Adding this to the new taxation plan to be implemented for all Nairobians will make life harder and unbearable for minimum and middle wage earners.
The deal lasted a few days but as it turns out, it was a raw one as motorists are paying high on the receiving end.
Suspected Cocaine Traffickers Arrested with Stash Worth Ksh. 11 Million.
3 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Kisauni Mombasa County where two men suspected to be traffickers were arrested.
According to the residents, they suspected foul play and criminal activities going on in a private area around Barisheba and decided to alert the police.
They monitored the activities of the traffickers and after some time, tipped off the police on their whereabouts.
The officers then stomped the area, caught up with the drugs and arrested two suspects, Mujib Suleiman and Saady Bashur aged 47 and 59 respectively.
Drug trafficking has been a threat to the economy and livelihood of Kenyans over the years, with families loosing their loved ones through deals gone sour or jail term.
Cases of drugs being peddled illegally in and out of the country has been on the rise, with Mombasa County being the central point.
To make matters worse, foreigners have been using the aid of Kenyans and those in authority to get a through pass with the said drugs.
This is just one among the many that was lucky to be discovered early enough.
According to police officers and detectives, the drugs had been traced from Juba, Kampala before finally arriving in Mombasa.
They were in a suitcase hence difficult to gauge the exact contents in it.
The Director of Criminal Investigation through a tweet on their official handle affirmed the tracing of the drugs with relief that the perpetrators had finally been caught up with.
The tweet read,
“Following intelligence, detectives recovered a suitcase from a residential area with clothes that upon further search, unleashed white substances that tested positive for cocaine.”
Ideally, some documents were seized during the process of arrest suspected to belong to some of the traffickers in different destinations in the world.
Although only the two suspects were arrested, the detectives believe there is a wider group consisting of drug cartels that are responsible for peddling drugs in and out of the country, with promises of more crackdown.
Lamu County to enroll the elderly into NHIF Scheme
The county government of Lamu plans to enroll all elderly people between the age of 65-70 years into the National Hospital Insurance Fund-NHIF scheme to ensure that one dies due to lack of medical care.
County Universal Health Coverage UHC Coordinator Abdulaziz Mwendwa said the Universal Health Coverage project targets the poor and vulnerable elderly persons. He appealed to those with elderly relatives to ensure they are enrolled into the program.
“The free NHIF enrollment will help those from poor and vulnerable families, including the elderly people pay for their treatment expenses.” He said.
Mwendwa said the locals can register through field officers placed in various parts of Lamu and can access the service anytime from now.
In June this year, the County government of Lamu issued 16,870 free NHIF cards to the first lot of regestered after the initiative was officially unveiled by Lamu governor Fahim Twaha.
The county government earlier this year announced it had set aside Sh.120 million towards the project that only targets poor and vulnerable households. This goes in accordance with with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda that has Universal Health care among its major pillars.
Car Theft Leads to Arrest of KDF Soldier.
Analogies relating to a stolen car have linked the search and investigations of the said car to a KDF soldier who is a suspect in the theft case.
The Director of Criminal Investigations in a search for the stolen car, led to one of their own, a soldier based at the Department of Defense.
The soldier by the name Nicholas Kemboi is believed to have participated in stealing the car, changing the registration details as well as the color in an attempt to hide it.
The corporal who was arrested over the weekend, will be arraigned to court on Monday to be charged as the investigations continued.
Ideally, the DCI officers affirmed the arrest of another suspect linked to the case who was already charged and out on bond.
The cases to do with police conspiracy have taken an increase in the country.
The police are the people to protect and maintain law and order, but going by the recent activities, they were the ones disrupting law and order in different ways.
There have been cases of police officers misusing their power and authority to coerce and extort people their hard earned money.
Ideally, some have been identified as the major culprits in the country’s big scandals.
Among the reasons and excuses for their indecent behaviors by many cops is poor and insufficient pay.
They complained of being paid peanuts, hence insufficient to take care and manage their bills.
This is their justification for engaging in shady businesses that boost their finances.
This is an indication that there is a loop somewhere in the department that needs to be sealed otherwise things would run out of hands.
In the recent past, police officers have participated in gruesome attacks such as murder or conspiracy to hide a suspect.
Although the investigations of this case are incomplete, the DCI promised to conclusively look into the matter as well as take necessary actions.
Eight Hour Traffic Gridlock Leaves Passengers Stranded.
It was a hell of a night after motorists were left stranded forced to spend the night in the cold along Nairobi- Nakuru Highway.
There was a massive traffic gridlock at Gilgil where all vehicles using the same direction were forced to make an immediate hault and wait for the traffic to be eased.
According to the drivers operating that route, the gridlock was worsened by the closure of a truck line at the weighbridge forcing all vehicles to use one lane.
Ideally, the road is encumbered by road works that are incomplete hence inconveniences transport.
Traffic congestion is not a recent problem in the country, it is actually a menace that has terrorized the country in different cities.
It has affected movement in major cities in the country leading to lateness and slowness.
One of the major causes of traffic jam is overlapping and switching on wrong lanes.
At the same time, as much as the government is to be blamed, most drivers and motorists are at fault.
They tend to be impatient and fail to follow simple traffic rules such as driving in one lane.
The breach of these rules are what culminate into worse cases such as the gridlock.
According to the police boss of the area Mr. Opuru, the cause of the traffic tailback was due to motorists who were in a hurry and impatient hence overlapped and used wrong lanes and worsening the situation.
Mr. Opuru said,
“Some of the motorists were on the wrong lane while others used adjacent roads that in turn worsened the state of transport.”
Although the better part of the night was spent in clearing the traffic, the process ran until morning, with deployment of more officers.
At this time, many of the passengers’ plans had already been inconvenienced.
