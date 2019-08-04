Slur Deal for Motorists With New Parking Payment Plan.

The new revenue collection deal introduced by city hall has left motorists at the verge of spending the last coins in their pockets.

The scheme details an extra spending of Ksh 25, where Ksh. 23 is for Mpesa transaction and Ksh. 2 for airtime.

Initially, parking was charged at Ksh. 200 daily which is currently not the case.

This introduction of the new tax laws will be draining especially for residents in Nairobi as motorists will have to spend an extra Ksh. 23 for transaction that involve online pay.

Through this new transaction method introduced on June, motorists are now expected to use e payment as their mode and the transaction cost charges Ksh. 23.

There have been cases of mismanagement and embezzlement of money collected from parking with some of it being unaccounted for.

The management thus brought about the Internal Revenue Management System (IRMS) that operates through the code *235* with the motorists opting for the option that best suits them.

The costs and calculations have literally gone up, as initially, the process by Jambo Pay was easier and involved less charges as part of transactions.

With this new improvement, the funds are directly deducted from M-Pesa and deposited to the payment account.

The M-Pesa transaction costs Ksh. 23 with an extra Ksh. 2 for the SMS.

For instance, without airtime, it is impossible to pay for parking as the process details a short message that is charged.

Owning a vehicle and parking in town is now expected to be more costly and tiresome as it revolves around a long detailed process as well as usage of excess funds.

Adding this to the new taxation plan to be implemented for all Nairobians will make life harder and unbearable for minimum and middle wage earners.

The deal lasted a few days but as it turns out, it was a raw one as motorists are paying high on the receiving end.

