Sarah Kamotho, Wife Of Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen Arrested Over His Disappearance

The wife of well known golfer and Dutch millionaire Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho was on Wednesday night arrested by DCI detectives.

The former chief executive of Dutch conglomerate Phillips East Africa is said to have gone missing without a trace between July 19 and 20 after living his Kitisuru home in a white car at around 2pm.

Before his mysterious disappearance, Cohen and his wife were involved in a messy divorce case in which they fought for a multi-million shilling property.

The golfer had also filed an assault case against Ms Kamotho.

Read:

According to a local daily, Ms Kamotho had informed the golfer’s friends that he had left the country for Thailand for medical attention.

Detectives also have in possession a letter signed by Ms Kamotho addressed to the Dutch Embassy in Nairobi, indicating that Cohen was suffering from depression and was picking fights with people around him.

“Tob has depression and mental condition he won’t address for personal reasons and this has (been) and is causing a lot of problems,” the letter dated July 18 – a day before he disappeared reads in part.

“He has become impossible to live with, even though we try. The family has stepped aside due to the abusive and vindictive nature of his condition,” the author further states.

Read Also:

Detectives have also established that the tycoon did not leave the country as earlier alleged by the wife.

Ms Kamotho is apparently being held at Muthaiga Police Station as police further probe Cohen’s disappearance.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.