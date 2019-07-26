News
Revealed: DP William Ruto Convened Meeting with Rift Valley Leaders Last Night After Uhuru’s Slur
The revelation by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will not endorse his deputy William Ruto ha sent shivers down the spine of the DP forcing him to convene an emergency meet last nigh at his Karen residence. Reports have emerged of a shaken Ruto calling all MPs and Senators from his backyard to the impromptu meeting in what is seen as a strategy to plot the next move. Those in Ruto’s camp have been pushing President Uhuru Kenyatta to publicly endorse his deputy for 2022. They claim their main reason for the overwhelming support they accorded Ruto was because they expected him to return the favor in 2022.
President Uhuru, who was speaking in Kiambu during the commissioning of Bidco Industrial Park said he does not know who will be the next President. Uhuru, in presence of DP Ruto explained he does not have the powers to make anyone President of Kenya, but God.
”Only God knows who will be the president. Not even me. I cannot tell who is going to be the next president of Kenya,” he said.
There are claims from different corners that the President’s statement yesterday was provoked by MP Sudi’s attacks. The Kapseret MP took a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening calling him the most useless President in Kenya’s history. Sudi’s attacks were as a result of the sacking of Treasury CS Henry Rotich who has been charged of fraud and corruption at The Treasury, regarding the multi billion Aror and Kimwarer dam project.
”The president has failed. He is the worst performing president in history. Im telling him if he cannot serve Kenyans diligently let him resign,” Sudi said.
Insiders believe, the constant attack as well as disrespect from DP Ruto’s camp to the president is what provoked Uhuru Kenyatta to say he will not endorse anyone for presidency.
Health
Ken Okoth rushed to ICU last night
Two weeks after making his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment ,Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth was last night rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s ICU.
At the age of 41, Kibra MP who is one of the youngest Members of Parliament and a visionary, told Kenyans that he was managing colorectal cancer and will survive it
READ ALSO: Cancer Patient Dies Months After Denied Treatment at KNH.
Last year, Okoth was put through vigorous treatment that involved combined radio and chemotherapy to avert the impending risk of organ failure.
The second-term MP revealed that he lost a lot of weight and had abdominal pains during that time.
He responded well, he says, but that was just the beginning of his long-term treatment. Considering his cancer was discovered at stage four, he will have to take medication for life – a tablet each day.
“I will be using chemotherapy tablets that I can take every morning. Because my disease was discovered at a very advanced stage; it cannot be cured. It can only be managed,” he says.
News
Matatu Crackdown Leads to Arrests of Drivers.
The recent crackdown on matatus has led to the arrests of close to ten drivers along Limuru road route.
The drivers were found on charges of negligence and over speeding putting the lives of people in danger.
Yesterday, police organized a random crackown on vehicles along limuru road and the same problems experienced in the past were encountered.
The passengers had not belted up and some vehicles had faulty safety belts.
Ideally, the drivers were not in uniform, lacked their diving licences and over sped.
This led to an arrest of almost 10 drivers, some of whom were charged and released.
Early this year, the government had instituted implementation of traffic rules, where all vehicles were given mandatory expectations.
The period saw to it that all vehicles were fitted with speed governors as well as seat belts and other outlined necessities.
Vehicles that did not conform to the same were to be suspended and owners charged.
This was due to the increased number of accidents that had hit the country due to careless driving and negligence.
Well, it seems the period was short lived and the rogue drivers and vehicle owners have gone back to their old ways.
The crackdown was on hold, with passengers not caring to belt up when travelling.
Other vehicles also lacked speed governors and against the traffic requirements.
A recent case of a passenger being thrown out of a moving vehicle caused uproar as she sustained serious injuries and is stranded on a wheel chair unable to walk.
Traffic rules and regulations are not supposed to be operational only under a crackdown but full time.
Through this, accidents are curbed and order restored on roads.
Therefore, the drivers as well as passengers need to be vigilant and ensure the rules are put into practice accordingly.
News
Cancer Patient Dies Months After Denied Treatment at KNH.
A woman who made a buzz in April after she was denied treatment due to failure to raise funds amounting to Ksh. 1,950 has finally succumbed to Cancer.
The woman had sought treatment at The Kenyatta National Hospital before being turned away for failure to raise funds enough for commencement of the treatment.
In a viral video that surfaced, the woman, Esther Wambui and her kin were in tears and stranded at the gate of the hospital after being turned away.
The sister was wailing and asking the public to intervene and help them solve the situation that they had found themselves into as she was unable raising three children and a daytime job.
It took two days of contributions before they were able to raise the funds and get her admitted at the hospital.
However, the news of her demise was broken after the sister ascertained in agony quoting a pending bill of Ksh. 300,000 as well as mortuary fees that they were yet to settle.
She appealed on well-wishers to help sort out the bill so that her sister could be put to rest.
Cancer has been such a menace in Kenya with none or limited facilities to take care of the patients.
The whole process from screening is expensive and requires commitment that a common mwananchi cannot keep up with leave alone a single mother with three kids to raise and no job.
The irony is that majority of the wealthy people and leaders who are supposed to help in establishing affordable equipment and services have neglected the task and rather seek medication in outside countries.
For cancer patients to survive and get treatment on time, cancer screening facilities should be availed in major county hospitals.
Ideally, early screening increases the chances of treatment and survival.
Majority of people who succumbed from the disease discovered it at an advanced late stage.
Therefore, government is required to necessitate proper working plans that will help eradicate the man eater.
News
Jobless Kenneth Gets Endorsement for Government Position by Raila.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has endorsed former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for a position in Government.
Odinga was among the dignitaries that attended the burial of the Former MP’s mother in Gatanga including the President and his Deputy.
He was addressing the mourners when he put in the good word for Kenneth adding that he was a very hardworking man that deserved a position in government.
He thus called upon the President to consider Kenneth when giving positions in his current government.
In the burial, Kenneth was seated next to President Uhuru with whom they exchanged laughter and smiles after the opposition leader’s remarks.
Kenneth’s mother had succumbed last week after years of being confined to a wheelchair due to stroke.
It was established that the former MP had equipped a room in his Nairobi home with the latest machinery and full time nurses to take care of his sick mother.
Although the mother had given her last breath, Kenneth said that he had done his best and everything worldly possible to keep her alive bu that God’s wish had prevailed.
Kenneth was among the contestants for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat in last elections where he lost to Mike Sonko.
He has been mentioned in some of the biggest controversies in the country, among them being the KenyaRe graft as having been part in corruption scandal.
Ideally, another controversy surrounded him after his son was involved in a careless driving in 2017 killing a pedestrian on the spot.
During the last gubernatorial elections debate, the former MP was stripped bare by his counterpart Miguna Miguna by exposing his corruption deals and history. He was termed cartel who was after the set to protect his interests and steal public property.