Renowned City Lawyers Hired to Represent Betting Companies Over Paybill Suspension.
Three betting companies have put up a vivacious fight to have their paybill numbers restored since the suspension that took them out of business.
They have done this by hiring some of the city’s renowned lawyers, Paul Muite and Githu Muigai.
Last month the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i instituted suspension and ordered the closure of betting companies that were operating in the country illegally without conformity to the set standards and regulations.
The companies that have gone to court include Sportpesa, Betin and 1XBet where they mentioned have had their business halted despite meeting all the requirements.
Through their lawyers, Senior Counsel Paul Muite and Githu Muigai, the betting companies argued that they had obtained a court order to stop the suspension of their operations but they were forfeited.
The lawyers ideally argued that young people who had been employed were rendered jobless due to the suspension and lack of operation.
Muite said,
“Any action done in violation of a court order is null, hence the paybill numbers should be restored and the companies allowed to operate.”
The lawyers expounded on the huge investments that the companies had done such that the suspension led to huge losses that would lead to the closure of the companies.
They argued that the companies had conformed to the regulations and were playing huge roles in the economy through revenues and taxation.
Although Safaricom presented itself as an interested party, it protected itself by claiming to have represented the public interests.
The case was presented upon Justice John Mativo is a huge one with details of failure to conform to the law and court orders as well as the regulations and standards of doing business in the country.
with the ongoing war, new betting companies have been introduced into the market making the competition more stiff.
Equity Bank appoints new Managing Director
Mr. Warui, holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K).
Additionally, he is a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain, and has vast experience spanning over 30 years in the banking sector.
The appointment of Mr. Warui is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.
Mwanamke amuua mwanawe
Askari wamemtia mbaroni mwanamke mmoja mwenye umri wa miaka 30. Mwanamke huyu anadaiwa kumuua mwanawe wa miaka mitatu kwa kumpa sumu katika kaunti ya Migori.
Akizungumza, kamanda wa polisi katika kaunti hiyo,Joseph Nthenge amesema kuwa mshukiwa huyo anayefahamika kama Faith Akinyi alijaribu kunywa sumu hiyo lakini alinusurika kifo alipofikishwa hospitalini.
Katika barua iliyopatikana katika nyumba ya mshukiwa huyo,Faith amedai kuwa chanzo cha yeye kutaka kuyachukua maisha yake ni kuwa mumewe ameitelekeza familia yake.
Mwanamke huyo anadaiwa kuwa alimpa sumu mwanawe kisha akanywa sumu hiyo mwenyewe kabla ya wawili hao kupelekwa katika hospitali ya Akidiva ambapo mwanawe alifariki.
Kulingana na familia ya mwanamke huyu, sio mara ya kwanza kwa mwanamke huyo kujaribu kuyachukua maisha yake.
Deadly Notorious Gang Terrorizes Mombasa Residents.
Residents of Mombasa are living in panic and grief after a notorious gang broke out to terrorize and subject them to torture.
The gang is very renowned due to their tendencies of walking around in groups carrying machetes and scaring people away.
On Monday evening, the situation became worse as the gang was involved in an altercation with residents of Bamburi Mwisho, Bombolulu and Kisimani where they injured a good number.
According to the reports going round, the gang is comprised of at least 20 strong bodied able men with very scary looks and armed with different weapons.
The Monday attack has left two people dead while others injured and receiving treatment in the clinics nearby.
According to the Nyali Sub county Police Commander, the matter had been reported through WhatsApp images and videos, although the police have been deployed to pursue the gang members.
The residents have been allegedly advised to stay indoors through social media after the police were deployed in the various areas and raising the tension.
According to one of the residents, the gang showed no mercy and harmed anyone that stood in their way.
“They found some children playing in the playground and chased them away, while threatening them with machetes,” said a resident.
Criminal gangs have been operating in different Counties, with the members recruiting young men into their scandalous acts.
Mombasa County has been a hot spot as many youths engage in using drugs as well as the state of joblessness in the country.
The County Commander of the area has advised people to remain calm while they pursued the gang members, promising residents that the criminals would be brought to book.
Naivasha Accident Claims Three Lives, Including a Minor.
Three people have been killed through a brutal car accident on Monday Morning.
The Accident claimed the lives of two aged 21 and 23 years, and a minor boy aged 11 who wanted to cross the road and get to the other adjacent side.
The accident happened at Maguna Trading Center along Nakuru Nairobi highway.
The two who were in the vehicle are believed to have attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles before they missed control and were crushed to death after ramming into a bus.
The minor on the other hand was caught up as he was trying to cross the road and get to his friends.
According to a member of the Naivasha Safety Group, the number of people who have been involved in accidents since the year began has been on the rise.
In a week alone, close to 10 people have succumbed brutally along the highway.
The chairman of the group James Kabono urged motorists to be very careful on the roads and avoid overspending.
These young people are very well known in this areas and it is sad that we have lost them through such brutal accidents,” said Kabono.
According to the statistics raised, the major causes of accident around the area is due to drunk driving and other motorists who are not licensed to operate vehicles on the roads.
The area OCPD Samuel Waweru affirmed the accident and promised to help deduce methods and ways that will curb such accidents and reduce the number of deaths.
