Relief For Gamblers as Betway Passes KRA Clearance and is Back in Business.

Gamblers have woken up to a relief after one of the betting companies, Betway was issued clearance by KRA to resume its services and operate business.

The company alerted their customers about the restoration of their services following clearance by KRA and a license by Betting Control and Licensing Board through their social media handles.

“We are excited to announce to our esteemed customers that our services have been restored after clearance and adherence to regulations by the KRA. We as a company uphold the Country’s taxation rules and are committed to operating legally,” read the message from the company website.

The company ideally went ahead and thanked its customers for being patient during the whole period and the authorities that had played a part in ensuring the success of the case in court.

Early this year, the government through Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had issued an ultimatum subjecting all betting companies to compliance with new taxation structure.

The threat was made live in the beginning of July where the companies that had failed to comply with the restrictions were shut down and their pay bill numbers blocked.

Betway was among the companies that were shut down, resorting to seek the court’s guidance.

They hired the flamboyant city lawyers Paul Muite and Githu Muigai to offer representation in court and argue out their case.

The services of the lawyers have since paid off as the company has been allowed to resume its duties and make profits while trading and marketing.

Gambling has been linked to reasons for school drop outs and state of joblessness among the youths and a reason for increase crime activities.

It is very addictive and has had people embezzle funds in the name of gambling.

Betway through their website urged all Kenyans to be involved in responsible betting through registering individuals of the right age with concurrent documents.

“In addition to this, the company has instituted measures to ensure only individuals that are of age can register and enjoy the services offered in their betting platform,” read the message.

