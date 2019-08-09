Rapist Rugby Stars Sentencing Moved.

The sentencing of the two Kenyan rugby stars found guilty of rape has been moved to Friday next week.

Frank Wanyama and Alex Mahaga were found guilty of gang raping a woman in an apartment in High-rise in February and impregnated her without her consent.

The case was to be determined today, where the two rapists were to face the wrath of the law.

The woman, who is the victim in the case is an artist, who allegedly had a night out of partying with the two before they took advantage of her drunk state and molested her.

The story created a buzz on social media at the beginning of the year, where the social media tantrums forced the victim to report to the police before investigations were commenced.

The two were out on cash bails of Ksh. 500,000 each before the case was fully heard and determined.

According to the victim, it was her birthday and she had decided to celebrate with friends and family before the traumatizing experience occurred.

After a few drinks, one of the player lured her into his apartment where the two took parts in raping her until she was unconscious.

Ideally, the victim backed up evidences of her story with medical tests from the hospital that indicated she was expectant.

The case has been a complex one as the two suspects had initially denied the accusations adding that the sex was consented and mutually agreed as a fun escapade.

The case took a new twist after the evidence provided at the court found the two guilty and liable for sentencing which according to the constitution is up to about 15 years of jail time.

Although the defense team of the accused tried to bargain and make their sentencing lighter due to their remorseful nature, the prosecution team produced momentous arguments that might warrant their sentencing a top notch higher.

This leaves the careers of the two stars at havoc, as the sentencing will determine the way forward. They might lose it all and serve some years in jail or get another chance to make it right.

