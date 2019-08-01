News
Raila Odinga, William Ruto Lead Kenyans In The Memorials Of MP Okoth And Governor Laboso Respectively
The memorial services of departed Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso are currently underway in Nairobi. Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto are leading Kenyans at the memorials with DP Ruto at the All Saints Cathedral and Raila at Moi Girls High School grounds in Kibra.
At the All Saints Cathedral, a number of leaders are in attendance including Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators and MPs. The service started at around 8am. Also in attendance is Ida Odinga, who has eulogized Joyce Laboso as a strong woman who was chosen for her purpose. Mrs Odinga was the governor’s teacher at Kenya High. Kirinyaga Governor has eulogized the departed leader as the glue which has brought together all political leaders across the political spectrum.
On the other hand, Kibra MP ken Okoth’s memorial at the Moi Girls High School has brought together ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, a number of MPs and a host of other leaders. Raila Odinga is in attendance at the service which has brought together thousands of mourners.
It was a festive event as Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology celebrated its 33rd graduation on June 21st. 118 PhD students were conferred with the degrees in different fields.
Many Kenyans questioned the legitimacy of these degrees, saying most PhD s were from the business field yet the university majors on technology.
The complaints reached the Commission for University Education (CUE) which started an investigation into the 118 PhD s. The report from the commission is now a source of worry for the graduates.
Many of these graduates risk losing their degrees after the investigation revealed irregularities in the processes leading to graduation.
The commission has said that the university’s standards and regulations were violated in the acquisition of these degrees.
The report also revealed poor monitoring of student’s progress during training, non-adherence to university statutes in allocating supervisors, the poor constitution of boards of examiners and lack of evidence of supervision.
The commission has now directed the university to review all the PhD s awarded in the last three graduations. Additionally,the university senate has been given 3 months to review the 118 PhD s awarded on June 21 to come up with proof of why the PhD s should be upheld.
Ticket selling points for Kenya – Tanzania match named
Ticket selling points for Harambee Stars return leg match against Tanzania on Sunday named.
Kenya will host neighbours Tanzania in CHAN qualifier return leg tie on Sunday. The match will be staged at the Moi Kasarani Stadium with tickets going for a flat rate price of 100/=
Football Kenya Federation has announced ticket selling points of the match which will be opened on game day. Fans will purchase tickets at Safari Park Hotel along Thika road, Ngomongo Police Station,Kenya Cinema in town and and Kasarani outside Gate 12
Harambee Stars will be hoping to make it past Tanzania to book a date with Sudaj
25 Years Each for Vandals of Kenya Power Transformers.
Two people have been sentenced to 25 years each for vandalism of Kenya power transformers by a Mumias court with no option for fine.
The two were sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of stealing and vandalizing the Kenya Power Property.
Yusuf Khayongo and Razak Washiali were arrested and tried for a period before the final verdict was reached yesterday.
According to the statement by the Kenya Power manager Geoffrey Kigen, the two had been caught in the act within Kakamega County and had been on trial ever since.
The manager found the verdict commendable adding that it would serve as a lesson to many who were notorious of the acts.
Kenya power had initially complained of vandalism and theft of the transformers as a reason for lack of power access in certain areas of the country especially the rural.
They mentioned that the transformers and the poles would often get stolen and thereafter resold at cheaper prices and market.
This sentencing comes months after two other vandals were sentenced to 11 and 18 years respectively.
The war on vandalism has been huge as it has lead to great losses at the organization in terms of property and costs.
The manager in a statement to warn other vandals, said that the war was not yet finished and they would make an attempt such that every stolen items are recovered and the perpetrators put behind bars.
“We will not step down on the war against vandalism, illegal power connections and people who pose dangers to power consumers,” Said the manager.
Kenyans Reject Plea to Sponsor KNH Cancer Hostel.
Yesterday, Kenyatta National Hospital pleaded with Kenyans to participate in donations through Pay bill in order to necessitate construction of Ksh. 430 million Cancer Hostel.
The plea did not go well with majority of Kenyans as they snubbed the project and dubbed it a scam asking the management to solicit their funds from officials involved in corruption and money laundering.
This came after the country had lost close to three prominent people in a span of a month to cancer and many more ordinary Kenyans whose identities are never disclosed.
In a statement by the management of the facility, the funds donated would be able to build a facility center where cancer patients would be able to find accommodation during treatment period.
Ideally, the management mentioned that the biggest challenge to them as a national hospital and to cancer patients was lack of accommodation as there were limited spaces to accommodate all the patients.
Social media users were in a frenzy and bashed the suggestion since so much of tax payers’ funds had been lost and vandalized through corruption.
Currently, the country is dealing with major corruption cases that involve government officials who embezzled billions of money for their own personal gains and interests.
Three years ago, the ministry of health together with the National Youth Service were involved in a scandal that lost Ksh. 5 billion of the tax payers.
Kenyans are fed up with mismanagement of funds, as the money stolen and lost to corruption is enough to construct such facilities in every county and equip them fully.
Majority of the elected members of parliament and their families do not visit public hospitals, rather they seek treatment in outside and foreign countries receiving first hand and VIP health care services.
The unanimous decision by Kenyans to reject the plea is an indication of a nation that is woke and has overgrown brain wash and fake promises from leaders elected.