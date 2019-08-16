News
Raila Dismisses Punguza Mizigo Bill In Turkana, Says It Cant Solve Kenya’s Problems
AU Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga has dismissed the Punguza Mizigo Initiative Bill, saying that it won’t solve Kenyans’ challenges. The Bill is being fronted by Ekuru Aukot.
Mr Aukot, leader of the Thirdway Alliance party, want the Constitution amended to cut costs, strengthen devolution and use the ward as the primary unit of development in order to spur economic growth.
While speaking on Thursday evening, Raila said the public is waiting for the report of the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force. The BBI task force has been going round the country collecting views of Kenyans on what they need amended in the katiba.
“Kenyans are facing many challenges that we know can’t be solved through Punguza Mizigo. All we are waiting for is the BBI report so that we can go for a referendum in accordance with our recommendations,” he said in Lodwar town, Turkana County. Raila is in the county to attend the annual Turkana Festival.
The task force is preparing a report that will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.
The ODM leader asked Kenyans to support the team and noted that he and the President were working closely to unite Kenyans.
He said a referendum will ensure free and fair elections in Kenya.
“We want this referendum so that we can start holding credible elections which will be appreciated by everyone,” he said.
President Kenyatta’s wing in the ruling Jubilee Party, ODM, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani have expressed support for the task force.
Punguza Mizigo is secretly being funded by DP William Ruto becasue of the mere fact that BBI proposals are likely to include an expanded executive something Ruto sees as a threat to his 2022 bid. Key allies of the DP, mainly drawn from his backyard of Rift Valley have voiced strong opposition to the BBI activities.