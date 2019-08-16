Raila Dismisses Punguza Mizigo Bill In Turkana, Says It Cant Solve Kenya’s Problems

The task force is preparing a report that will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader asked Kenyans to support the team and noted that he and the President were working closely to unite Kenyans.

He said a referendum will ensure free and fair elections in Kenya.

“We want this referendum so that we can start holding credible elections which will be appreciated by everyone,” he said.

President Kenyatta’s wing in the ruling Jubilee Party, ODM, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani have expressed support for the task force.

Punguza Mizigo is secretly being funded by DP William Ruto becasue of the mere fact that BBI proposals are likely to include an expanded executive something Ruto sees as a threat to his 2022 bid. Key allies of the DP, mainly drawn from his backyard of Rift Valley have voiced strong opposition to the BBI activities.