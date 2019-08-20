Questions About Waiguru ‘s Role In NYS Scandal Arise As Josephine Kabura Is Charged With Laundering 790M NYS Money

What role did Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru play in the NYS Scandal? These are the questions Kenyans are asking after Josephine Kabura, one of the key suspects to the theft of Sh791 million NYS funds was on Tuesday charged afresh over money laundering claims.

It is alleged that Kabura, John Kago Ndungu and Patrick Ogolla between December 2014 and May 30, 2015, engaged in an arrangement for the transfer of Sh90 million to an account in K-Rep Bank belonging to one Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Company advocates.

In the case, Kabura is charged alongside businessman Ben Gethi, John Kago, Samuel Wachenje, lawyer Patrick Ogolla, Anthony Gethii, Benson Gachoka, John Hope Vandamme, Martin Wanjohi, Charity Wangu and Jedidah Gethi.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the 16 counts relating to transactions which the prosecution says involved the stolen funds.

The prosecution told Magistrate Martha Mutuku that Kabura and her co-accused transferred the money while knowing it was proceeds of crime stolen from NYS.

The prosecution said properties and cars were bought including cars, plots and houses using the NYS cash but concealed under pseudo company names.

The charges against them state that between December 1, 2014, and April 30, 2015, in Nairobi, they jointly engaged in an arrangement for the purchase of motor vehicles at the cost of Sh23 million while knowing that the said money were proceeds of crime.

Kabura and Kago denied that they bought a car costing Sh6.3 million from NYS.Kabura, Gethi, Kago, Ogolla are accused of arranging the purchase of a Range Rover Reg. No: KCB 750Z worth Sh 23 million with proceeds of crime between December 31, 2014, and April 30, 2015.

Another count accuses Kabura, Kago, Gethi and John Hope Vandamme of arrangement for the purchase of a Land Cruiser KCD 536P valued at Sh5.07 million shillings with part of the Sh 791 million siphoned from NYS.

Kago, Kihara and Paul Kinuthia Gachoka also allegedly purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Sh5.2 million with the same money.

They are further accused that between December 1, 2014, and April 30, 2015, Kabura, Kago, Charity Wangui Gethi, Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Gachara Wanjohi arranged the transfer of Sh77.6 million to an account belonging to Gethi’s mother at Faulu Kenya, among other counts.

In the case, 9 out 35 witnesses have since testified against the accused persons.

The court, however, ordered the accused persons to remain on their earlier cash bails of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh1 million each pending the hearing of the case on September 10,15 and 19.