President Uhuru Kenyatta Leaves For Japan, Expected To Make Case For Kenya On Innovation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has left the country for the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan (TICAD).

The Head of State left on Monday for the event set to begin on Wednesday.

This year’s conference is the 7th edition and runs until August 30 under the theme: “Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology and Innovation.”

According to State House, the main focus will be on development in Africa, where Kenya will be seeking “to strengthen its bilateral relations as well as consolidate cooperation with Japan in various sectors of the economy.”

The conference builds on the sixth edition held in Nairobi in 2016 which gave African leaders and development partners a platform to discuss matters concerning growth, sustainable development, security, peace and stability. The leaders are expected to review the progress made on the issues and chart the way forward.

Hinged on the theme of ‘Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology and Innovation”, TICAD 7 provides an opportunity for Kenya to engage directly with Japanese investors.

The Kenyan delegation to TICAD 7 is also focused on optimizing the resources available in Japan for the delivery of the Big 4 Agenda in all areas including in Agriculture, Affordable Housing, Universal Health Coverage and Manufacturing.

TICAD 7 builds on TICAD 6, the first-ever Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on African soil that Kenya hosted in Nairobi three years ago in September 2016.

Apart from showcasing Kenya’s growth and exposing Japan to available areas of cooperation in trade and investment, TICAD 6 also facilitated a high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and Africa’s development partners on issues regarding growth, sustainable development, security, peace and stability. TICAD 7 will review the progress made on these issues and chart the way forward.

Launched by Japan in 1993 to promote Africa’s development, TICAD has over the years grown into a major global and multilateral forum for mobilizing and sustaining international support for Africa’s development under the principles of Africa ownership and international partnership.

