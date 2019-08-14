President Uhuru-Gideon Moi Planned Meeting In Nakuru That Is Giving Ruto Men Headache

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be in Nakuru today to close the ongoing national music festivals. The gala will take place at State House Nakuru. However, there are other much bigger engagements by the head of state that has sent DP Ruto’s men to a spin. President Uhuru will be meeting with Gideon Moi and top South Rift politicians after the State House gala to among many other things discuss the issues facing residents of the entire Rift Valley as well as plot on the pending referendum.

”The president will have a meeting with the younger Moi. The Mois and the Kenyatta are very close and as you know, it was President Moi who inducted Uhuru into politics, so he has a special place in his heart for Gideon. They are not only close friends but also consider each other family,” a source said.

On Sunday, Senator Gideon Moi hosted a number of key leaders from the region ahead of President Uhuru’s visit. The meeting was supposed to discuss the various key issues the leaders want Uhuru’s government to address. It is believed Senator Moi will be presenting the list to President Uhuru during their talk which is likely to happen at State House Nakuru, or in Kabarak.

Among the issues likely to be discussed are the impending Mau forest evictions, where the leaders are appealing to the government to be a little humane this time even as it reclaims the water tower which has almost 60,000 illegal squatters. Among the leaders who met Senator Moi on Sunday were former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto,Buzeki,MPs William Kamkatet and Sila Teren, former MPs Franklin Bett, Zakayo Cheruiyot, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat and others.

”We expect the meeting between Senator Moi and the President will be of much importance and fruitful to the people of the Rift Valley. Gideon has the president’s ear and it is our hope that the issues will be addressed immediately,” added another source.