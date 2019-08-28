Power Struggle Between Uhuru and Ruto Behind Mariga Being The Jubilee Candidate For Kibra

Football star McDonald Mariga is in the middle of Jubilee tussle,and the push and pull between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto. Whereas DP Ruto’s camp favours Mariga candidature, President Uhuru’s camp, led by Raphael Tuju says the party has not compiled a list of its aspirants yet.

Ruto’s camp sensationally claimed that their rivals in the ruling party, led by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, had hatched a plot to field a weak candidate for the Kibra election in order to help opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM candidate win. The Uhuru wing of the party, however, insisted that it was in charge of party affairs even as it accused Ruto’s side of pushing for Mariga’s candidature through a fake list of candidates published on Monday evening to hoodwink the electorate.

READ ALSO:Handshake Put To Test As Jubilee Decides To Field A Candidate In Kibra By Elections

Details now have emerged how the fake list, which made way to IEBC headquarters was just meant to hoodwink the public but in real sense, the remaining four aspirants would pull out in favor of Mariga.

”It was meant to give the impression that selection of the candidate for Kibra by-election would be fair while the truth is that four aspirants on the list were mere pawns who would pull out at the last minute in favour of the footballer, ” said an insider familiar with the happening of things.

READ ALSO:Raphael Tuju Dismisses Word Going Round That Footballer Mariga Is The Party’s Candidate in Kibra

The contentious list, which the electoral commission acknowledged receiving, went into circulation on Monday shortly after Mr Tuju invited Jubilee members interested in vying for the Kibra seat on the party’s ticket to apply.

An MP close to the DP insisted that Ruto would supervise the nomination process, which they insist will at the least take the form of an electoral college (select delegates) to decide the party’s flag bearer.

READ ALSO:Why Imran Okoth Was Booed Out Of Podium By Angry Kibra Residents

“We will not accept board room interviews announced by Tuju,” he said.

The intrigues escalated yesterday even as it became clear that Mariga had not made up his mind to contest. Ruto and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale were said to have approached Mariga and asked him to run for the seat left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth but the football star was yet to respond to the request.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.