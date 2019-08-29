Police recover contraband goods along the Mwingi-Garissa highway

Last night, Sh3 million in cash was recovered from a 20-year-old man, Abdirahman Abdi, travelling from Mandera to Nairobi.

Mwingi Central OCPD Peter Mutuma said his police officers erected a roadblock at Mutwangombe along the busy Mwingi – Garissa highway.

The exercise had over 10 vehicles impounded and recovered contraband goods that are believed to have originated from Somalia and were being sneaked into the country illegally.

Mutuma revealed that the impounded goods included banned bales of polythene bags, boxes of canned fish and rolls of clothing materials. 100 bags of charcoal were also recovered.

Those arrested are currently in police custody as they await their trials tomorrow.