Police Officers Captured On CCTV Robbing A City Bar 

Police officers have been captured on CCTV cameras robbing a bar in Kasarani, Nairobi during census night.

According to Wajiku Kariuki, the owner of the bar, the officers have been accused of forcing their way into her premises and stole cash and other items from her bar and M-Pesa shop, on the night of August 24.

“The way they banged on the door aggressively, I could tell that they were not census officials,” she explained.

Ms Kariuki further lamented that when she refused to open, they broke in and slapped Mercy Silantoi, a waitress at the bar before proceeding to rob them.

In the CCTV footage recovered, an officer who is dressed in official uniform is seen entering one of the rooms.

He is then seen returning to the lobby and pocketing a phone that had been charging.

According to Wanjiru, the officers targeted her because she refused to bribe them with Ksh1,000. However, the officers claimed that they were hunting down suspects.

“I vowed never to bribe them because I have been paying my license fees without fail. I think that is the reason behind all of this,” she noted.

She now expresses fears for her life after she received threats for pursuing justice.

