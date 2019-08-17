Police officer turns gun on himself

Jairus Kiprotich, 35, shot himself dead at Moiben Police Station Uasin Gishu County yesterday.

The police officer, reported back to work four days after returning from leave spending several weeks at his Iten home following the death of his wife.

Moiben Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya said Kiprotich shot himself in the mouth at about 6.30am moments before he was to hand over to another officer at the desk after manning the reports desk the previous night.

“Officers were preparing to take suspects to court. Kiprotich left the reports desk and entered the crime office. Immediately, fellow officers heard a gunshot and they found him lying dead,” the police commander said.

Jamleck Ngaruiya said the police could not confirm reasons why the officer turned the gun on himself being brought in recently to the station after the recent changes at the National Police Service .

“I am informed that his wife died recently and we are yet to establish whether he was depressed following the loss,” he said.