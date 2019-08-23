Plight of Street Children During Census.

It is only a few hours to the 2019 most anticipated census and the question running in people’s minds is the plight of homeless and street children.

A directive by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i announced that all residents within the borders of Kenya should be in their houses between 5.00PM and 6.00AM between 24th August and 25th.

The CS emphasized that all people will be counted including those living in lodgings and hotels and that all social places must remain closed for that period of time.

“All residents should be available in their house on Saturday to ensure they are counted. That is why we will have all the social places especially bars closed from 5pm so that we give everyone an ample time to be home by 6pm when enumerators will be coming to count you,” said Matiang’i.

Therefore, how about street children and homeless people who have no residential places to go to?

The Census plan is supposed to cover all corners of the Country withing the borders of kenya.

Special trained officials have been prepared and distributed to reach out to the different parts of the country including the pavements, hospitals, barracks, footpaths and other open places.

ideally, they will accompanied by security personnel hence the process is secured.

Unlike other initial censuses that involved paperwork, this one is to be covered electronically with computerized gadgets that will compile, analyze and evaluate all data with speed and accuracy.

At the same time, livestock and agriculture will also be counted as part of the plan.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director Zachary Mwangi expounded on the importance of census and urged everyone to give correct and accurate information regarding the same.

He added that the process is faster than the previous ones and even more accurate.

Enumerator in Nyamira gives out census kit as collateral at a local bar https://t.co/D92uqYa7gL — Capital FM Kenya (@CapitalFMKenya) August 23, 2019

“A part from extensive use of technological gadgets, this census will accumulate more details of household, livestock, types of crops and other relevant information,” Said Zachary Mwangi.

Therefore, homeless people and street children are not left out in the census plan.

The government designed a system that reaches out to all residents including them.

