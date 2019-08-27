Peter Kenneth’s Running Mate Ronnie Osumba’s House Set To Be Auctioned

Auctioneers are geared up to sell a four-bedroom house belonging to Ronnie Osumba, Peter Kenneth’s running mate in the 2013 general elections.

The lavish house located in Athi River is set to be auctioned by Valley Auctioneers on the 19th of September 2019 and have invited interested bidders to try their luck.

However, the politician cum youth leader dismissed rumours circulating online claiming that he was undergoing a financial turmoil. He owned up to being the rightful owner of the house in question and categorically stated that it was among other houses in Athi River’s Greenpark Estate that were at the centre of an ongoing court dispute.

Ronnie Osumba’s house alongside other mansions in Greenpark estate Athi River was condemned by the Water Resources Management Authority last year. This was after the houses were completely submerged in water after River Athi burst its banks following heavy rains that had pounded the country.

In one of the media interviews, Ronnie Osumba revealed that he was challenging the decision by the Water Resources Management Authority in court. He cited that he had followed the required procedures while acquiring the house and insisted that he would battle the developer of the houses in the estate to be given alternative houses in case the court rules in favour of the Water Management Authority.

“There is no way we could continue paying mortgages for properties that we are unsure about their fitness. This is the exact reason why the financiers are in hot soup to auction the houses to recover their finance,” said Ronnie.

The youthful leader rose to stardom after being picked by Presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth to be his running mate in the 2013 general elections. He was later appointed the chairman of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, a position he held until the end of his term early this year.