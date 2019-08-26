Controversial Pastor Ng’ang’a Apologizes To Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai For Threatening To Kill Him

Neno Evangelism centre lead pastor Apostle James Ng’ang’a on Monday apologized to Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai over death threats issued in March.

““Nimemwomba msamaha Mr. Kaikai kama alikasirika na hilo jambo, sikumaanisha hivyo, sorry for that…” said Ng’ang’a.

The controversial man of the cloth was venting after Kaikai noted that pastors should at least have a theology degree before taking to the pulpit.

“We are dealing with thieves not men of God. These are cold blooded evangelical vampires living off the blood of their flock in the name of Jesus. They are conmen who must have their date with our police and our law courts. Some of them preach prosperity but only they profit,” Kaikai said during a weekly news programme, News Gang.

In a video seemingly directed at Kaikai, Ng’ang’a was dressed in military fatigue when he threatened to kill the journo.

“Separate preaching na hii sarakasi za news anchor, nakwambia tu kijana. I am telling you like a Chief General Commander, you have to stop that, if you don’t stop you will face the consequences…” he said then.

Kaikai has accepted the apology, he told netizens.

“I have today forgiven Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism for the threats to life he directed at me in March this year. Pastor Ng’ang’a apologized to me before Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi at the Kiambu Law Courts and I accepted the apology,” he wrote.

I HAVE today forgiven Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism for the threats to life he directed at me in March this year. Pastor Ng’ang’a apologized to me before Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi at the Kiambu Law Courts and I accepted the apology. pic.twitter.com/JMZ8J8UB97 — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) August 26, 2019

